VENUS IN FUR Comes to The Pico in March

Lillie Mae Lucy Inc and Late Bloomers Production Company In Association With Jeremy Wein will present a limited engagement of David Ives TONY nominated play "Venus In Fur" for three performances only on March 3rd, 4th and 5th at 7pm PST at THE PICO (10508 W. PICO BLVD, LOS ANGELES)



This limited engagement will star Malcolm Barrett ("Genius: Aretha") as Thomas Novachek and Cloie Wyatt Taylor ("Partners In Rhyme'') as Vanda Jordan. The production is directed by Susan Dalian (Resident Director, Sierra Classic Theatre)

Thomas (Malcolm Barrett), a beleaguered playwright/director, is desperate to find an actress to play Vanda, the female lead in his adaptation of the classic sadomasochistic tale Venus in Fur. Into his empty audition room walks a vulgar and equally desperate actress-oddly enough, named Vanda (Cloie Wyatt Taylor). Though utterly wrong for the sophisticated part, Vanda exhibits a strange command of the material, piquing Thomas' interest with her seductive talents and secretive manner. As the two work through the script, they blur the line between play and reality, entering into an increasingly serious game of submission and domination that only one of them can win.

The Productions Creative Team includes Manee Leija (Costume Designer), Becca Kessin (Sound Designer) Annie Terrazzo (Set Designer), Helton Najera (Lighting Designer), Caitlin Muelder (Dialect Coach). Bobby DeLuca is the Stage Manager for the production. Additional producers for this production are Eric Pronchau & Judy Pronchau

This production is notable as a rare opportunity to see the show presented with two leads of color directed by a person of color, with this in mind performer Cloie Wyatt Taylor had this to say about the production and why it holds weight in this current moment: "There's so much healing to be done in the entertainment industry and, for me, a part of that healing involves dissolving the boxes around representation. As a person of color, I think it's important for us to be able to see OURSELVES in the stories we're investing in, metabolizing. I also think it's important for all people to SEE people of color doing this work. I often wonder what my toolkit would look like if, coming up, I saw myself in my ideal industry places and spaces - not the boxes that society, or circumstances, or family tried to put me in. I regret no part of my journey, AND I want more choices for the generation behind me. No one ever changed a heart or a mind without at least a little disruption. I want to do my part, however big or small.

Tickets Start at $30 and are available at ThePico.Com/Events