VEILS THE MUSICAL is Coming to the Nate Holden Performing Art Center This Month

"Veils," the musical, is written by Steven A. Butler, Jr. with music and lyrics by Courtney Baker-Oliver and Christopher John Burnett.

Sep. 12, 2022  

The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center has teamed with Restoration Stag to bring the popular musical "Veils" to the Los Angeles area for a short run Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 17 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 at 8 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Art Center in Los Angeles, California. Purchase tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196274®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbherc.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

So much has been written about the men lost in the Civil Rights and Black Lives Matter movements. Unexplored, however, are the stories of the women whose lives are affected by these tragedies - the women who wear the "Veils." This musical is described as an emotional historical pageant of grief and resilience that pays tribute to women veiled in mourning, with a focus on Black lives lost in bloodshed during the sixties Civil Rights Movement to gain many of the freedoms we enjoy today.

BHERC believes that "Veils" on its own sends a powerful message of courage and sacrifice. However, as we find ourselves at the precipice of a democracy that is being contested, and the right to vote is being undermined as well as other freedoms, BHERC believes that "Veils" is truly a great example of the price that has already been paid for the gains being threatened. It represents the strong Women, like those who today are standing up and marching for justice.

"We are proud to bring this inspirational and compelling work to Los Angeles for a second time," states Sandra J. Evers-Manly. "The pandemic disrupted the performance in March 2020, but not this time. Everyone must come out to witness this incredible musical. It will inform, energize, and inspire you, with hope for our future as a people."

"Veils," the musical, is written by Steven A. Butler, Jr. with music and lyrics by Courtney Baker-Oliver and Christopher John Burnett and is directed by Courtney Baker-Oliver. Joining the West Coast production is soul singer, dramatist, educator, and activist Ayanna Gregory. The daughter of iconic comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory, Ayanna continues her father's work with deep awareness and concern for Human Rights expressed through her gift of music. More than entertainment; they are her mission. "She touches the place that is the deepest and clearest in my heart", Stevie Wonder. Filling out the cast are Bernie Alston, Steven A. Butler, Jr.*, Desire' Dubose*, Kandace Foreman, Bridget Garwood, Andrea Gerald, Robert Hamilton, Brandyn Marshall, Corisa Myers, Suli Myrie, Ayana Ogunsunlade*, Grace Pugh, Nakiea Washington Dade (*member of Actor's Equity Association). Stage Management by Ronald Lee Newman*, Musical Direction by Justin Thompson, Choreography by Kyra DaCosta *, Sound/Video Design by David Lamont Wilson*, Lighting Design by Stage Jerry Dale, Jr. Set and Properties by Courtney Baker-Oliver and Robert Hamilton, Costumes by Courtney Baker-Oliver & Luqman Salim, Technical Direction by Robert Hamilton; Executive Producer, Sandra Evers-Manly and Producers: Courtney Baker-Oliver and Steven A. Butler, Jr.

TICKETS:

Tickets are $55.00 each. $45.00 for students and seniors. $45.00 for groups of 10 or more. For tickets, log onto https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196274®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbherc.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 310.284.3170.

About the BHERC:

Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs, and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.


