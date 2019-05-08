VALLEY OF THE DOLLS Reading Raises $32,000 For Alcott Center and Los Angeles LGBT Center
Producer Steve Tyler and Los Angeles LGBT Center Artistic Director Jon Imparato announced today that two all-star benefit readings of Jacqueline Susann's Valley of the Dolls (screenplay by Dorothy Kingsley) on May 3 and 4 raised $32,000 to be split between Alcott Center for Mental Health Services and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Directed by Richard Hochberg, Susann's infamous tale of cutthroat careerism, wild sex, and fierce female protagonists was on hilarious display.
The event featured the incomparable talents of (in alphabetical order) Steve Bluestein as Ted Casablanca/Claude Cardot, Wilson Cruz as Neely O'Hara, Joely Fisher as Narrator (on May 3), Mo Gaffney as Bellamy, Robert Gant as Kevin Gilmore, Tom Lenk as Mel Anderson, Greg Louganis as Tony Polar, Alec Mapa as Anne Wells, Laraine Newman as Narrator (on May 4), Sheryl Lee Ralph as Helen Lawson, Gordon Thomson as Lyon Burke, Joan Van Ark as Miriam Polar, Bruce Vilanch as Jennifer North, and Marissa Jaret Winokur as Miss Steinberg.