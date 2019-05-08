VALLEY OF THE DOLLS Reading Raises $32,000 For Alcott Center and Los Angeles LGBT Center

May. 8, 2019  

Producer Steve Tyler and Los Angeles LGBT Center Artistic Director Jon Imparato announced today that two all-star benefit readings of Jacqueline Susann's Valley of the Dolls (screenplay by Dorothy Kingsley) on May 3 and 4 raised $32,000 to be split between Alcott Center for Mental Health Services and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Directed by Richard Hochberg, Susann's infamous tale of cutthroat careerism, wild sex, and fierce female protagonists was on hilarious display.

The event featured the incomparable talents of (in alphabetical order) Steve Bluestein as Ted Casablanca/Claude Cardot, Wilson Cruz as Neely O'Hara, Joely Fisher as Narrator (on May 3), Mo Gaffney as Bellamy, Robert Gant as Kevin Gilmore, Tom Lenk as Mel Anderson, Greg Louganis as Tony Polar, Alec Mapa as Anne Wells, Laraine Newman as Narrator (on May 4), Sheryl Lee Ralph as Helen Lawson, Gordon Thomson as Lyon Burke, Joan Van Ark as Miriam Polar, Bruce Vilanch as Jennifer North, and Marissa Jaret Winokur as Miss Steinberg.



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • A Love Story Told In The Language Of Tango EARTH & FIRE WALKING Comes To Hollywood Fringe
  • SEX WITH STRANGERS Comes To Hallywood Fringe
  • Theatre West Presents LOVE IS A JOURNEY: A Collection Of LGBTQ Shorts For Pride Month
  • Multiple Fringe Festival And Other Award Winners Assemble To Produce Clown Show For The Hollywood Fringe
  • OUT OF THE BLUE Announced At Hollywood Fringe
  • THE 2ND ANNUAL TRUMP FAMILY SPECIAL Announced At Hollywood Fringe!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup