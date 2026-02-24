UNNECESSARY FARCE Will Be Presented in Free Reading at Théâtre Forty

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Théâtre Forty will present a free play reading of UNNECESSARY FARCE by Paul Slade Smith on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. The reading will be directed by Melanie MacQueen and will take place in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre at 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA, on the campus of Beverly Hills High School.

UNNECESSARY FARCE centers on two undercover cops staking out a cheap motel room where an embezzling mayor is scheduled to meet his accountant. As events unfold across adjoining rooms, the farce escalates with shifting identities, misplaced money, surveillance mishaps, and escalating misunderstandings.

The cast includes Kevin Dulude, Matt Landig, Dan Leslie, Meghan Lewis, LeeAnne Rowe, Michele Schultz, and David Hunt Stafford.

Ticket Information

The reading will take place Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at Théâtre Forty in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Admission is free. This is a non-ticketed event, and reservations are not required. Ample free underground parking is available via the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.