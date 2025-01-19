UNION STATION Comes to Broadwater Main Stage This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Union Station is set to open this month at the Broadwater Main Stage. Proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit Best Friends Animal Society, supporting treatment for animals affected by the fires and efforts to reunite them with their families.

The play celebrates the music and spirit that emerged from California's Laurel Canyon, aiming to share this vibrant legacy with as many people as possible.

Union Station is an evocative new play that celebrates music, self-discovery, and the transformative power of sharing what we love. Written and directed by Ron Harner, Union Station invites audiences to embark on a journey alongside a gifted musician struggling to find her voice, told through the legendary songs of Joni Mitchell.

At the heart of Union Station is a young musician at a crossroads in her life. Words have always eluded her in moments that matter most, but Joni Mitchell’s lyrics have long served as her emotional compass. When life becomes overwhelming, she decides to escape on a train to visit her favorite aunt. Along the way, a cast of unexpected characters offer insights and revelations that help her view her world with fresh eyes – and ultimately find her voice.

Harner describes Union Station as a "love letter to music" and hopes audiences will connect with the story on a deeply personal level: “My aim is that people will see themselves in the characters. I certainly do,” says Harner. “There’s something magical about music and lyrics – how they can lift us and carry us to where we need to go.”

This powerful production, starring Mary Simmons, Chad Skiles, Thea Lux, and Charlie Wood, blends comedy, drama, and live music, exploring life’s most profound questions through unforgettable performances. Adding to the unique ambiance of the play is an original song by Mary Simmons (produced by Chad Skiles) which contributes a fresh musical layer to the soundscape and a deeper emotional richness to the story.

Comments