UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Presents Perla Batalla's DISCOTECA BATALIA

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Perla Batalla's Discoteca Batalla on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 7 p.m. Prerecorded live from Royce Hall, the performance will be free to enjoy with an RSVP. For more information on engaging with this season's digital stage, visit https://cap.ucla.edu/landing/capconnect.

Perla Batalla, daughter of a musical family, is a Grammy-nominated singer best known for her decade-long work with Leonard Cohen as a back-up singer. The Los Angeles-born vocalist launched her solo career in 1994 with Cohen's encouragement. Batalla's mission through song is to honor her roots and expose young audiences to the beauty of Spanish music.

Batalla's latest work, Discoteca Batalla, is an homage to her parents and their record store-a haven for desperately homesick immigrants from all over Mexico and Latin America. Throughout the 60s and 70s, Discoteca Batalla was a well-known landmark for the Latino community in Venice, California. While the record store closed its doors over 40 years ago, the experiences and stories shared there are part of L.A.'s heritage.

Funds for Discoteca Batalla were provided in part by the Ginny Mancini Endowment for Vocal Performance.

Discoteca Batalla was previously on the 2019-20 CAP UCLA season and was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



