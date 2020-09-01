UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Announces Free Fall Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Highlights will include The Tune In Festival; a convergence of Music and Poetry in the time of change, and more!

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA), a leading West Coast presenter dedicated to the advancement of contemporary performing arts in all disciplines, is now offering subscriptions, in addition to membership, to access online programming this season. The monthly subscription will include a four-month free trial with charges beginning January 2, 2021 and will be available starting today, Tuesday, September 1st at cap.ucla.edu or by phone at 310-825-2101.

Membership: CAP UCLA members will receive free access to all digital programming, priority access to tickets for live performances and special events, plus invitations to member-only programs and events.

Monthly subscription: This is a digital subscription that automatically renews each month and provides access to all online programs plus invitations to select special events not available to the general public for one low monthly price. Those who register before December 15th will pay nothing until January 2, 2021.

With a focus on rebuilding financial stability for artists, CAP UCLA will present all of its programs, including performances, online this season and as a gift, all fall offerings are free. The 2020-21 Season expands opportunities of support with five new commissions, seven online stage programs, 20 performances and The Tune In Festival featuring an array of local, national and International Artists and ensembles. All performances will be prerecorded with no audience.

Highlights will include:

The Tune In Festival; a convergence of Music and Poetry in the time of change, is a four-day convening of artists from across the U.S., Canada and Latin America. More than 20 artists and ensembles are coming together in cross-cultural solidarity to pay respect to the time-honored tradition of music and poetry as a source of resilience, protest and inspiration.

Chilean visual artist Constance Hockaday's Artists-in-Presidents: Fireside Chats for 2020 is a reimagining of FDR's "fireside chats," through the voices of legendary musicians, writers, performers and emerging artists. Fireside Chats starts this fall and runs through the presidential election.

A collaboration with the National YoungArts Foundation, The Sidewalk Sessions: L.A., will provide opportunities for L.A. residents to bring an artist to perform on their sidewalk or driveway for their family or housemates to enjoy- at a distance. The start date is postponed to spring due to COVID-19.

A three-day celebration of Grace, a work about God's grace and the legacy of Alvin Ailey by Choreographer Ronald K. Brown / EVIDENCE. Grace @ 20 features a filmed presentation, discussions and at-home classes.

Robin Frohardt: The Plastic Bag Store: A Film, a puppet-led virtual tour of an absurdist retail space installation currently on lockdown in Times Square, whose objects are all produced from plastic bags.

Piano Sonata by Philip Glass, composed by an indisputably great master of contemporary classical music and performed by long-time collaborator Maki Namekawa.

CAP UCLA 2020-21 Season-at-a-Glance:

June 2 (Online): Chris Doyle Memento Vivere

Sept. 14 - Nov. 13 (Online): Constance Hockaday Artists-in-Presidents: Fireside Chats for 2020

Sept. 15 - Dec. 31(Online): Meshell Ndegeocello Chapter and Verse: The Gospel of James Baldwin

Sept. 17 - Nov 15 (Online): Forced Entertainment Table Top Shakespeare: At Home Edition

Sept. 17 (Online): L.A. Omnibus A Conversation About Art, Activism and the Performance of Power

Oct. 8 (Online): L.A. Omnibus: In Conversation with Donna Rifkind

Oct. 27-31 (Online): The Tune In Festival

Nov. 1 (Online): The People Speak

Nov. 1 (Online): Quinteto Astor Piazzolla En3x4

Nov. 8 (Online): Perla Batalla Discoteca Batalla

Nov. 12-14 (Online): Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Grace @ 20

Nov. 28 (Online): Philip Glass Piano Sonata

Dec. 5 (Online): Kid Koala Music to Draw To

Dec. 8 (Online): L.A. Omnibus: In Conversation with Lynell George

Dec 6 & 13 (Online): 600 HIGHWAYMEN A Thousand Ways Pt. 1 & 2

Jan. 16 (Online): Charles Lloyd Kindred Spirits

Feb. 5 (Live)/Feb. 12 (Online): Seven Limbs by Douglas J. Cuomo featuring Nels Cline and the Aizuri Quartet

Feb. 6 (Live)/Feb. 13 (Online): Ted Hearne In Your Mouth

Feb. 20 (Live)/Feb. 26 (Online): Antonio Sanchez Bad Hombre

Feb. 27 (Live)/Mar. 6 (Online): Israel Galván Solo

Mar. 4 (Live)/Mar. 11 (Online): Gustavo Santaolalla Desandando el Camino

Mar. 12 (Live)/Mar. 20 (Online): Martin Hayes Quartet

Mar. 13 (Live)/Mar. 21 (Online): Anthony de Mare Liaisons 2020: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano

Mar. 18 (Live)/Mar. 25 (Online): Living Music Live with Nadia Sirota

Mar. 19 (Live)/Mar. 26 (Online): Zakir Hussain and Masters of Percussion

Apr. 1 (Live)/Apr. 8 (Online): Rudresh Mahanthappa and Terri Lyne Carrington Fly Higher Charlie Parker at 100

Apr. 9 (Live)/Apr. 15 (Online): DakhaBrakha

Apr. 16 & 17 (Live)/Apr. 30 (Online): MK Guth Choreography for Reading Aloud

Apr. 24 (Online): Brooklyn Youth Chorus: She Is Called

Apr. 29 (Live)/ May 6 (Online): Jennifer Koh & Davóne Tines Everything That Rises Must Converge

May 1 (Live)/May 8 (Online): John Cameron Mitchell The Origin of Love Tour

May 13 (Live only): David Sedaris (Royce Hall, UCLA)

Dates TBA:

600 HIGHWAYMEN A Thousand Ways Pt. 3

L.A. Omnibus: A Musical and Poetic Conversation about Unity and Belonging with Omar Offendum

Notes on Napkins: 2020

Robin Frohardt The Plastic Bag Store: A Film

The Choreographer's Scores: 2020

**Programs, prices and performers subject to change.

The CAP UCLA 2020-21 Season Teaser is online, and more information on all upcoming programs is available at cap.ucla.edu. The season brochure is now available to view here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You