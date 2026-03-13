Interview: THE NOAH TODD BAND at famed WELLINGTON SQUARE FARMERS MARKET!

THE NOAH TODD BAND is a Los Angeles regional band comprised of three talented musician with varying backgrounds allowing them to bring their original ideas to the stage. Broadway World being on the cutting edge of trends within the live performance arenas and venues sought out the these three to verify the upward trend of playing at Farmers Markets throughout LA County. The top three major Farmers Markets are Fairfax HS' Melrose Trading Post, Crenshaw Hills Farmers Market and the Wellington Square Farmers Market who all provide live musical entertainment. THE NOAH TODD BAND is playing live at the Wellington Square Farmers Market on Sunday March 22, 2026 10am to 12pm for your listening pleasures. Born in Salt Lake City in 1967, TODD GROSSMAN began his musical journey on saxophone at age 10 before switching to bass at 18. After performing in SLC’s punk and experimental scenes with groups like The Bernice Technique, he studied jazz at PCC and Portland State while touring with The Brothers of the Baladi. Returning to SLC in 1998, he merged jazz and hip-hop with El Producto and performed at the 2002 Winter Olympics with FistFull. Since relocating to Los Angeles in 2002, Todd has focused on the Noah Todd Band and solo projects while building custom instruments under JValentine Guitars. Los Angeles-based bassist, NOAH G. WILSON, began playing upright bass in San Francisco in the 6th grade. A veteran of the McDonald’s All-City jazz band and a Musicians Institute alumnus, Noah has been a staple of the LA music scene since the 1990s. His versatile career spans Americana, funk, soul, reggae, and jazz. He currently performs with the South Bay band Rooftop and the Noah Todd Band, where he is frequently seen on stage in his signature sequins. Raised in Seattle during the alternative music explosion, NED BROWER began forming punk bands at age 15. After attending film school in Texas, he moved to Los Angeles in 2000, where he established a career as both an actor (DAWSON'S CREEK, BIG FAT LIAR, THE PITT) and a musician (ROONEY, MIKE VIOLA, MARC MARON, BEN LEE). Following the dissolution of Rooney in 2013, Ned became an E.M.T. with the L.A. County Fire Department and earned a Master’s degree in nursing from UCLA. He worked in the Emergency Department at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles before being cast as trauma nurse Jesse Van Horn on HBO’s medical drama, THE PITT, in 2024. In 2026, Ned launched his new electronic pop project, BLOODWERK. His first two singles and accompanying music video are now available on all music platforms. (Fun Fact: THE PITT recently earned SAG-AFTRA 32nd Annual Actors Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble and Outstanding Lead Actor by NOAH WYLIE) These three talented musicians graciously took ten minutes each with Broadway World Los Angeles to answer ten questions about surviving and thriving in Los Angeles' vast carbon print of making "more music" in La La Land.

Neil deGrasse Tyson (astrophysicist) proclaims that stars and moons have a direct imprint on our personalities at birth. What is your star sign and where is your birthplace?

TODD: I'm an Aquarius born in Salt Lake City.

NOAH: Taurus, Los Angeles

NED: Sagitarius x 2, Chapel Hill N.C.

What is your earliest memory of witnessing a live performance, and who was performing?

TODD: I was probably 12 or 13 and saw the SCORPIONS on their Blackout tour. When they would hit the chorus and sing, "Blackout", giant rows of flood lights would flash in sync with the syllables and then darkness for a measure or two. High drama! I was hooked.

NOAH: I saw KISS at the Cow Palace in San Francisco during 1978. I was 8.

NED: PAUL MCCARTNEY w/ my friends' parents. Had no idea who they were but then knew every song.

How did your parents or caretakers respond to your pursuit of music? Did they support or discourage the idea of making a living as an artist?

TODD: My parents were always moderately supportive of the saxophone as a child. My grandmother would help me with my rent while I was studying music in Portland. When I returned to SLC and played in bands, my dad was almost always in the audience. My wife was always in the audience! I have been supported and encouraged by my family immensely. We are an art-oriented family. My wife, REBECCA CAMPBELL is an absolute rock star painter and sculptor. All 3 of my kids play music. My oldest son has been accepted to the music program and SUNY Purchase next year. I like to make guitars for my relatives too. Noah and I have a motto, "More Music!"

NOAH: My parents encouraged it. I asked my mom if I should take home economics or band and she said “play music“.

NED: My parents were supportive, bought me my early gear, and let me practice at all hours.

What is the most difficult obstacle to overcome when booking a gig? Does it ever conflict with your day job or family time?

TODD: Booking is probably my weakest skill. It's important to share the work we're making. But, honestly I put my time and effort into the songs and don't end up with much left for booking efforts by the time I take care of the day job and family.

NOAH: The question of “can you bring people to the show?” Venues rely on the artists to bring a crowd.

NED: Managing my schedule with 3 different careers and a a family is challenging.

Are you classically trained, or did you learn by following role models within the recording industry?

TODD: When I started playing guitar and song writing, I had that common naive idea that learning music theory would water down my art. But eventually I realized that knowing how to use my tools and techniques only made me a more capable artist. So, I dove into college theory, improv, and arranging classes. I still work almost every day at growing my knowledge and consciousness. It's fun!

NOAH: I learned to read music in 6th grade orchestra. When I started playing electric bass I had lessons but also played along to BLACK SABBATH and IRON MAIDEN.

NED: I am self taught and learned from trial and error, other musicians, and producers along the way.

How old were you when you realized you could earn money through live performances? Additionally, how did the three of you come to join The Noah Todd Band?

TODD: You can earn money?!?! Early in my 20s I realized most people don't realize the value of art in our lives. It's the root of innovation and invention. We have all lived relatively close to each other in LA for almost 20 years. Ned and I lived on the same street while our children were born and have always dabbled in each other's music projects. I struck up a conversation with Noah during a kindergarten drop off. I told him it was my "bowling night" and that meant I got together at my friend, film and TV composer Ian Dye's studio, to play drums and guitar. I lamented that we were still looking for a bass player. Noah said, "I've played bass for 30 years." We've played, laughed, and cried together ever since. Making music is one of the most intimate things I've ever gotten to do. Ned and Noah have always been supportive, talented, and soulful collaborators. Ned has been working with us on live performances and studio work when his busy schedule permits. To get to create with such good friends is a jewel in my life story.

NOAH: In college but I also learned I wasn’t going to make a lot of money.

Todd and I met at our kids’ elementary school.