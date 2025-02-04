Tyler Eschendal's Solo Show ACTIONS Will Premiere at Lineage Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience the intersection of music, theater, and personal storytelling in ACTIONS, an innovative solo performance by composer and performer Tyler Eschendal, premiering at the Lineage Performing Arts Center on March 29 and 30.

ACTIONS is a deeply personal and artistically groundbreaking exploration of the musicality of speech, communication, and the lived experience of stuttering. Presented through five interconnected movements-Arguing, Acting, Singing, Ordering, and Explaining-the performance weaves together percussion, theatrical monologues, and electronically processed singing to redefine what it means to be fluent and confront stigmas around neurodiversity.

Alongside an estimated three million Americans, Tyler is a person who stutters. As an interdisciplinary artist, his work often uses autobiographical performance to explore his stutter.

"Stuttering is rarely portrayed in media, theater, or music. And when it is showcased, it usually capitalizes on the stutter as the butt of a joke or the incompetence of a character; a character that is defeated by their inability to be 'fluent'," says Eschendal. "This performance is a reintroduction to stuttering, offering a new narrative that encourages empathy and celebrates neurodiversity."

Directed by Diana Wyenn, ACTIONS draws on Eschendal's personal journey as a person who stutters, offering audiences an opportunity to connect with the challenges and triumphs of navigating life with a speech disorder. Originally conceived as a short film series in 2021, ACTIONS has evolved into a powerful 50-minute live-staged performance, with plans for a global tour following its Pasadena debut.

This performance contains strong language and is recommended for ages 13 and older.

