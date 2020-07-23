Tune in Tonight to Watch Chico's Angels' Livestreamed Show A NIGHT WIF THE ANGELS

Tonight come join CHICO'S ANGELS for a one night performance of "A Night wif the Angels." The special event bringing together Kay Sedia, Chita Parol and Frieda Laye for a live online show which is sure to entertain your cha-cha pumps off with laughter! The event will be streaming live at 7pm PT on www.facebook.com/chicosangels. The show is FREE so come and join in all the angelic fun of CHICO'S ANGELS.

CHICO'S ANGELS "A Night wif the Angels" stars: Kay Sedia (Oscar Quintero), Chita Parol (Ray Garcia), and Frieda Laye (Danny Casillas) these three beautiful and comedic Latina drag queens who work for pennies for their unseen boss, Chico. Tonight you will see that they are not only beautiful detectives & beautiful models but are the sexiest entertainers you have ever seen!

Watch the show live at:

http://www.facebook.com/chicosangels

http://www.facebook.com/kaysedia1

Kay Sedia: Kay was born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, Kay is the youngest of 18 children and the prettiest of them all. So pretty in fact: she won the title and crown of Miss Tijuana Natural Springs Water, "The water that springs right thru you". One of her duties as Miss Tijuana Springs was a self-guided, one-woman boat tour of the Pacific Ocean via San Diego. Thought to be dead and lost at sea, Kay emerged back into the border spotlight. It was the charity she founded, "Save the Donkeys," which let her hometown know that she was O-Kay! She soon became romantically involved with her hunky arresting immigration officer. To prove her love to him, she joined the police academy... and failed. She then turned to high fashion modeling where she could make lots of money using her stylish good looks and charming personality. She had huge success with modeling girdles in the Penny Saver Magazine. After being spotted there she was asked to join the crime-fighting trio Chico's Angels.

Currently, Kay Sedia can be seen in the Netflix original show, RuPaul's "Aj and the Queen" episode COLUMBUS. Kay has made guest appearances on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," "KTLA Morning News," "Good Day LA." "The Dish" and has been featured in the pages of "Entertainment Weekly," "FrontiersLA," "The Advocate."

Chita Parol: She was born in East Los Angeles, California as a first generation Mexican/American. As the smart one, and angry about it, Chita keeps focused on the job, except for those small moments, far and in between, where she gets to shine. She never seems to get the guy, mainly due to her anger management issues. She's working on that, and getting better. Now she only hates everyone just a little bit. Chita fancies herself the pretty one.

Frieda Laye: Frieda was born in what is known as La Frontera de Chihuahua, Ciudad Juarez Mexico, or as it's come to be known across the border, J-Town. Frieda was left under the door mat of a convent, Las Hermanas de la Madre Guadalupe de los Chavos. She realized that her destiny was to be one of Chico's Angels and that she was to use her special abilities to fight crime as a private investigator. ...and to supplement her income as a private dancer as well. Frieda is proud to be one of Chico's Angels, and while she may not have the brightest halo, it is the blondest.

More on Chico's Angels visit their official website at www.chicosangels.com where one can find out everything about these captivating detectives. The heavenly website contains updates, Angel bios, and hot videos. Chico's Angels has also produced mini-episodes and music videos. The mini-episode titled, 24ish has toured the country in over twenty film festivals. 24ish was nominated for best short in the San Francisco GLBT Film Festival, Frameline34. Chico's Angels have also been nominated for a Weho Award.

