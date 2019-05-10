Tribute In Honor Of The Passing Of Pacific Symphony's Principal Cellist, Timothy Landauer Announced

Pacific Symphony is saddened to announce the recent passing of its Principal Cellist Timothy Landauer. In Landauer's honor, Pacific Symphony will perform a selection of music on the first half of the classical program, May 16, 17 and 18, that will provide a stirring atmosphere to contemplate his many musical contributions over the years.

Replacing the previously announced "Peter and the Wolf" by Prokofiev will be the poignant "Nimrod" variation from Elgar's "Enigma Variations" and Frank Ticheli's "Rest," featuring both the Pacific Chorale and Pacific Symphony. Ticheli, who was the Symphony's composer-in-residence from 1991-98, wrote "Rest" for the passing of Cole St.Clair, Music Director Carl St.Clair's son. Carl St.Clair thought it would also be a fitting tribute to the person who held the principal cello position since 1991.

Carl St.Clair spoke from his heart about Landauer. "Tim was the heart and soul of our orchestra. Even as he was in physical discomfort in the last year of his life, he managed to perform at the highest levels during his final appearances with Pacific Symphony. When Tim played, you felt his soul and you heard his heart. And, you left every performance transformed and better than when you came." St.Clair continued, recalling, "His final words to me were 'I am very much at peace. I love you!' He was our musical brother. Tim and his loving spirit has left an eternal imprint on Pacific Symphony. Tim will be deeply missed by me, the musicians and also the audience."

Orli Shaham, the curator/hostess of the Café Ludwig and a frequent collaborator with Landauer, flew from New York to the West Coast to attend his memorial service. She commented: "It was a beautiful, warm and packed memorial for Tim Landauer at Rose Hills (Memorial Park in Whittier, Calif.). Tim was a special and remarkable person and musician. The many people there who attended showed how many lives he'd touched with his soul. I was grateful for the comfort of my Pacific Symphony family."

Pacific Symphony President John Forsyte shared, "We all know that Tim was a beautiful musician, possessing extreme virtuosity, rich tone production, and he was an inspiring leader of his section. It's hard to imagine life in the orchestra without Tim, but the soaring, soulful beauty of his performances and his delightful, self-deprecating, humble personality will never be forgotten."

On the second half of the program featuring Ravel's one-act opera, "L'enfant et les sortilèges" ("The Child and the Spells"), there is an additional change: Hadleigh Adams will replace the previously announced Gabriel Preisser in the roles of The Black Cat and The Grandfather Clock

"Ravel's Magical Opera" with the musical memorial to Timothy Landauer takes place May 16-18. Tickets start at $25. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for a 7 p.m. preview talk by KUSC host Alan Chapman, for a show beginning at 8 p.m. The 2018-19 Classical series is sponsored by the Hal & Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation. To purchase tickets or learn more, please visit our website at PacificSymphony.org, or call our Box Office at (714) 755-5799.

PROGRAM

Elgar: "Nimrod" from "Enigma Variations"

Ticheli: "Rest" for Chorus and String Orchestra

Intermission

Ravel: "L'enfant et les sortilèges"





