Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tony Winner John Rubinstein Performs as General Eisenhower in EISENHOWER: This Piece Of Ground at Theatre West

The show opens October 28 – November 20, 2022. 

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  
Tony Winner John Rubinstein Performs as General Eisenhower in EISENHOWER: This Piece Of Ground at Theatre West

THEATRE WEST & NEW LA REPERTORY will present Tony Winner John Rubinstein, performing as General Eisenhower in Richard Hellesen's world premiere EISENHOWER: This Piece Of Ground. Opening October 28th, 2022 at Theatre West. For detailed information about the show, go to: www.newlarep.org. Tickets are on sale now at: www.TheatreWest.org.

Rehearsals began last week, directed by Peter Ellenstein and are in full swing, in this powerful drama. Tony-winning theatre, television and film star John Rubinstein will portray General Eisenhower. Rubinstein had the honor of meeting "Ike" at the White House when he was a boy. Rubinstein, a lifelong Ike aficionado, has a deep commitment to the material and brings strength, humanity and humor to the role.

This play is a fiction, a piece of history. It is adapted from a range of General Eisenhower's memoirs, speeches, and letters. The author is grateful to David Eisenhower and the Eisenhower family for permission to quote as needed.

The show opens October 28 - November 20, 2022. Performances are Friday and Saturday 8:00pm and Sunday 2:00pm. Previews will be October 22, 23, & 27. Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Los Angeles, CA. 90068. Box Office (323) 851-7977. Tickets on sale at: www.TheatreWest.org


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


REDCAT Announces Its Fall 2022 SeasonREDCAT Announces Its Fall 2022 Season
September 14, 2022

Continuing a full year of live performance and art, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts presents a fresh slate of dynamic and innovative performances, screenings, and exhibitions, both in person and online – September through December 2022.
Final Extension Announced for AFTERGLOW West Coast Premiere at Hudson TheatreFinal Extension Announced for AFTERGLOW West Coast Premiere at Hudson Theatre
September 14, 2022

Midnight Theatricals' west coast premiere production of the hit Off-Broadway and London sensation, AFTERGLOW, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman will extend one last time EXTEND ONE LAST TIME and must close Sunday, October 9 at the Hudson Theatre.
Garry Marshall Theatre Presents CINDY & THE DISCO BALL Next MonthGarry Marshall Theatre Presents CINDY & THE DISCO BALL Next Month
September 14, 2022

Cindy & The Disco Ball: The Musical is set to kick off GMT's live, indoor season with a superfly Cinderella story. So break out the bell-bottoms and platform shoes because Garry Marshall Theatre is gettin' down with the boogie!
Beyond Fest Announces Complete 2022 Line UpBeyond Fest Announces Complete 2022 Line Up
September 14, 2022

Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2022 programming comprising 63 features, including 10 world premieres, 3 US premieres, and 25 West Coast Premieres.
CSUN's The Soraya Partners With New York Times For Climate EventCSUN's The Soraya Partners With New York Times For Climate Event
September 13, 2022

Technology has transformed our lives, but despite its many promises, it hasn't yet saved us from the perils of a warming climate.  Shifts in society have often come from art, but will they be able to mobilize change this time around?  Pioneers in technology, business and the arts will gather this October in San Francisco to examine our collective response to the climate challenge.