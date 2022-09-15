Tony Winner John Rubinstein Performs as General Eisenhower in EISENHOWER: This Piece Of Ground at Theatre West

THEATRE WEST & NEW LA REPERTORY will present Tony Winner John Rubinstein, performing as General Eisenhower in Richard Hellesen's world premiere EISENHOWER: This Piece Of Ground. Opening October 28th, 2022 at Theatre West. For detailed information about the show, go to: www.newlarep.org. Tickets are on sale now at: www.TheatreWest.org.

Rehearsals began last week, directed by Peter Ellenstein and are in full swing, in this powerful drama. Tony-winning theatre, television and film star John Rubinstein will portray General Eisenhower. Rubinstein had the honor of meeting "Ike" at the White House when he was a boy. Rubinstein, a lifelong Ike aficionado, has a deep commitment to the material and brings strength, humanity and humor to the role.

This play is a fiction, a piece of history. It is adapted from a range of General Eisenhower's memoirs, speeches, and letters. The author is grateful to David Eisenhower and the Eisenhower family for permission to quote as needed.

The show opens October 28 - November 20, 2022. Performances are Friday and Saturday 8:00pm and Sunday 2:00pm. Previews will be October 22, 23, & 27. Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Los Angeles, CA. 90068. Box Office (323) 851-7977. Tickets on sale at: www.TheatreWest.org