Tom Moran to Bring BIG FAT FILTHY DISGUSTING LIAR to the Odyssey Theatre

Have you ever told a lie? How bad was it? And how far would you go to keep it a secret? Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will present Irish actor, writer and comedian Tom Moran in Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar, direct from a sell out run at the Dublin Fringe Festival 2022, Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023, and with the Irish National Theatre in 2024. In this hilarious — and completely true — solo show, Tom has a story to tell, some secrets to share and a future to fix. A self-proclaimed people-pleaser and expert in empathy, he is also someone who struggles with the truth.

Tom pushes the boundaries of comedy, exploring masculinity, how childhood makes us into the adults we become, and looking inward to his own relationships. Audiences leave quite literally booking therapy, laughing and crying, feeling way less alone. Sometimes, they even come back with their parents.

Tom Moran is one of Ireland’s brightest emerging talents. Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar is the recipient of the Fishamble New Writing Award. The performance will take place on Wednesday, April 30 at 8 p.m.

