Tiffany Smith and Vondexter Montegut II Will Lead the World Premiere of THE SPHERE OF FIXED STARS IN THE HEAVENS

Bespoke Plays - an international new play development series - has announced Tiffany Smith (Quantum Leap, Guardians of the Galaxy 3) and Vondexter Montegut II (the face of iPhone Guided Tours) will star in the world premiere of The Sphere of Fixed Stars in the Heavens by J. HOLTHAM (Supergirl, Handmaid's Tale) at the Hollywood Fringe. This first full production from Bespoke Plays (known for their highly staged readings) will be directed by Holtham in collaboration with ELLIE PYLE (Bespoke Plays' Executive Artistic Director).

On a rooftop in North Hollywood, Owen and Elodie meet at a friend's birthday party. Then they meet again. And again. And again. They get to know each other, learn about each other, and maybe start to like each other. Again. And again. And again. For both of them, this one encounter challenges what they know about love, desire, hope and time. They discover that nothing lasts forever...except some things do.

Tickets

Performances will be on The Broadwater Main Stage (1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles CA 90038): Friday June 7 2024, 10:30 PM | Sunday June 16 2024, 9:30 PM | Tuesday June 18 2024, 11:00 PM | Tuesday June 25 2024, 5:30 PM | Thursday June 27 2024, 6:00 PM. The performance runs 90 minutes. Tickets are $20 and available at www.BespokePlays.com or through the Hollywood Fringe website.

About the Artists

TIFFANY SMITH is a multi-faceted performer shining in acting (Quantum Leap, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Supernatural), presenting (DC Daily, E!), voice acting (Netflix's Masters of the Universe, Gears of War), writing and producing (Curious Matter: The Exile). Whether it's interviewing the top talents in Hollywood or taking center stage she is a multihyphenate that brings something truly special to any size screen or stage.

VON DEXTER MONTEGUT II is a multi-hyphenate storyteller and Bespoke Plays regular, most recognizable as the face of iPhone Guided Tours. His voice can be heard on audiobooks, podcasts such as After School Cinema Club and Brothers Alliance, and singing his heart out as one of the organizers of Hamiltunes LA.

J. HOLTHAM is a screenwriter, playwright, podcast and comic book writer. TV: HANDMAID'S TALE (Hulu) PITCH (Fox), MARVEL'S CLOAK & DAGGER (Freeform), MARVEL'S JESSICA JONES (Netflix), SUPERGIRL (CW). 2016 Humanitas New Voices Fellow. Finalist: 2014 PAGE Screenwriting Award, 2014 Final Draft Big Break Contest, Writers Store's Industry Insider Contest. Theatre: Ensemble Studio Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Bespoke Plays. Essays and reporting: American Theatre, Thrillist, Slate, Parabasis. He is a proud product of public education.

BESPOKE PLAYS creates international opportunities for writers with diverse stories and worldviews, by developing new plays in Los Angeles, New York, and London, through a process customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play. Specializing in staged readings, this is their first full production

