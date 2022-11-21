Tickets On Sale Now To See AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER In Dolby Vision 4K 3D At El Capitan Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to see 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: The Way of Water" in Dolby Vision 4K 3D at the El Capitan Theatre. There will be an early screening event available at 3pm on December 15.



Tickets for the 3pm early screening event are $35 include an 85oz Nest Popcorn Container, 20oz bottled beverage and credential with a lanyard.



Moviegoers can purchase a Pandora Family Pack for $100 which includes four reserved tickets, four 64oz popcorn tubs, four bottled beverages and one full day of parking at Ovation.



Daily showtimes for "Avatar: The Way of Water" in Dolby Vision 4K 3D starting December 16 are 10:00am, 2:30pm, 7:00pm and 11:30pm. Showtimes are subject to change. Ticketed guests will be able to take a picture at an Avatar themed photo op during the movie's run and can enjoy a dazzling themed light display before each screening.



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $24 for adults and $20 for children and seniors. Sensory Inclusive Screenings for the movie are available December 28 at 7:00pm and January 3 at 2:00pm. Open Caption screenings are available December 21 at 7pm and January 4 at 2:30pm.



Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet. This film is not yet rated.



About The El Capitan Theatre: The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.