Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Tickets On Sale Now To See AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER In Dolby Vision 4K 3D At El Capitan Theatre

Tickets for the 3pm early screening event are $35 include an 85oz Nest Popcorn Container, 20oz bottled beverage and credential with a lanyard.

Nov. 21, 2022  
Tickets On Sale Now To See AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER In Dolby Vision 4K 3D At El Capitan Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to see 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: The Way of Water" in Dolby Vision 4K 3D at the El Capitan Theatre. There will be an early screening event available at 3pm on December 15.

Tickets for the 3pm early screening event are $35 include an 85oz Nest Popcorn Container, 20oz bottled beverage and credential with a lanyard.

Moviegoers can purchase a Pandora Family Pack for $100 which includes four reserved tickets, four 64oz popcorn tubs, four bottled beverages and one full day of parking at Ovation.

Daily showtimes for "Avatar: The Way of Water" in Dolby Vision 4K 3D starting December 16 are 10:00am, 2:30pm, 7:00pm and 11:30pm. Showtimes are subject to change. Ticketed guests will be able to take a picture at an Avatar themed photo op during the movie's run and can enjoy a dazzling themed light display before each screening.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $24 for adults and $20 for children and seniors. Sensory Inclusive Screenings for the movie are available December 28 at 7:00pm and January 3 at 2:00pm. Open Caption screenings are available December 21 at 7pm and January 4 at 2:30pm.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210858®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FElCapitanTheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/safetyinformation/

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet. This film is not yet rated.

About The El Capitan Theatre: The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.




REDCAT Presents MY BARBARIAN: DOUBLE FUTURE, December 8-10 Photo
REDCAT Presents MY BARBARIAN: DOUBLE FUTURE, December 8-10
From Dec. 8 through 10, 2022, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, and Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA) present Double Future, a double-bill performance by L.A. collaborative theatrical group My Barbarian (Malik Gaines, Jade Gordon, and Alexandro Segade).
Photos: In Rehearsal With (mostly)musicals: MOVING OUT Photo
Photos: In Rehearsal With (mostly)musicals: MOVING OUT
Tomorrow night - Tuesday, 11.22.22, don’t miss music director Gregory Nabours and a lineup PACKED with talent as (mostly)musicals bids farewell to Vitello’s, our home for the past 7 years!
Interview: Director Andrew Neisler Making Sense In The Story Of MINDPLAY Photo
Interview: Director Andrew Neisler Making Sense In The Story Of MINDPLAY
The Geffen Playhouse is world premiering mentalist Vinny DePonto’s latest show Mindplay. The run (already started) plays through December 18, 2022. I got the chance to chat with Vinny’s long-time collaborator director Andrew Neisler.
Review: Jessica Vosk is Beguiling in Solo Cabaret Debut at OCs Segerstrom Center Photo
Review: Jessica Vosk is Beguiling in Solo Cabaret Debut at OC's Segerstrom Center
Broadway fan favorite Jessica Vosk's solo cabaret debut at Segerstrom Center for the Arts---which opened Thursday, November 17, 2022 and continues for two additional shows through Saturday, November 19---is, quite possibly, the most enjoyable cabaret concert this reviewer has experienced at the Center's lovely and intimate Samueli Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop Next MonthA CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop Next Month
November 22, 2022

The South Pasadena Theatre Workshop has announced a new take on, A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens. Set in London, 1843, the hour-long production will run weekends from December 2 to 18.
Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters Announces Pageant Legacy Society: Every Plaque Tells a StoryFestival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters Announces Pageant Legacy Society: Every Plaque Tells a Story
November 22, 2022

With Giving Tuesday just around the corner, the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters celebrates the art of giving this holiday season with an opportunity to join the organization’s Pageant Legacy Society.
Tickets On Sale Now To See AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER In Dolby Vision 4K 3D At El Capitan TheatreTickets On Sale Now To See AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER In Dolby Vision 4K 3D At El Capitan Theatre
November 21, 2022

Tickets are on sale now to see 20th Century Studios' “Avatar: The Way of Water” in Dolby Vision 4K 3D at the El Capitan Theatre. There will be an early screening event available at 3pm on December 15.
REDCAT Presents MY BARBARIAN: DOUBLE FUTURE, December 8-10REDCAT Presents MY BARBARIAN: DOUBLE FUTURE, December 8-10
November 21, 2022

From Dec. 8 through 10, 2022, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, and Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA) present Double Future, a double-bill performance by L.A. collaborative theatrical group My Barbarian (Malik Gaines, Jade Gordon, and Alexandro Segade).
Photos: In Rehearsal With (mostly)musicals: MOVING OUTPhotos: In Rehearsal With (mostly)musicals: MOVING OUT
November 21, 2022

Tomorrow night - Tuesday, 11.22.22, don’t miss music director Gregory Nabours and a lineup PACKED with talent as (mostly)musicals bids farewell to Vitello’s, our home for the past 7 years!