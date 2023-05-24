This Apocalyptic Solo Comedy MACBETH Is Blowing Up The Hollywood Fringe!

This metatheatrical marriage of slapstick comedy and queer existential angst premieres this June at the Broadwater Studio Stage.

The 55-minute debut solo show of LA-based comedian Jill Young is taking the Hollywood theatre scene by storm. Entitled Little Stars Youth Theatre presents: MACBETH (a solo show), this metatheatrical marriage of slapstick comedy and queer existential angst premieres this June at the Broadwater Studio Stage.

The talented kids of Little Stars Youth Theatre have been working hard to bring you their production of Macbeth. But when an emergency broadcast announces the incoming end of the world, the young cast evacuates, leaving only their director behind. The show must go on...right?

This comedic solo piece explores the paradox of live performance in a seemingly-doomed world. As Jill attempts to save the show, it devolves into an anxiety spiral on death and identity. (Contains profanity, mature themes.)

WHEN: Fri 6/2 @ 8pm, Sat 6/10 @ 7:30pm, Sat 6/17 @ 2pm, Tues 6/20 @ 11pm, Thurs 6/22 @ 5pm

WHERE: Studio Theatre @ The Broadwater, 1078 Lillian Way

TICKETS: $12, currently on sale at Click Here

Writer and performer Jill Young (they/she) has a certificate in Creative Writing and a BFA in Acting from UT Austin. She has refined her comedic voice by studying sketch, improv, and clown at The Second City and The Idiot Workshop. You can catch Jill regularly performing at comedy shows throughout LA. Jill is also a filmmaker, and co-wrote and starred in the feature Dear Leo (2020), which premiered at the Inside Out: Toronto LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

Director Calliope Weisman (she/her) is a theatre director, producer, and teaching artist in Los Angeles. She earned a BA in Theatre from SDSU with an emphasis in stage management and youth theatre. After teaching at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum, she is now the Assoc. Director of Education with the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival. She has previously directed "PUFFS" and "Too Much Light..." at the MAIN Theater in Newhall, and occasionally moonlights as a script supervisor on indie film sets.




THE BOX to Make LA Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June Photo
THE BOX to Make LA Premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Patrick Hamilton will present The Box as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival, running from June 3rd to June 18th at The Zephyr Theater. A fast paced and whip-smart dark comedy, The Box won almost every major award at The New York Theater Festival, including Best Play, Best Actress, and Best Director.

Free Staged Reading of FOR WANT OF A HORSE to be Presented at Echo Theater Company in June Photo
Free Staged Reading of FOR WANT OF A HORSE to be Presented at Echo Theater Company in June

The Echo Theater Company will present a staged reading of a new play, For Want of a Horse by Olivia Dufault, on Thursday, June 15 at 8 p.m. at Atwater Village Theatre.

Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion & More to Perform at LA Pride Photo
Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion & More to Perform at LA Pride

Check out the additional artists joining LA Pride in the Park’s star-studded lineup. Additional artists join previously announced multi-award winning global superstars and headliners Megan Thee Stallion (June 9) and Mariah Carey (June 10). Check out the full lineup now!

DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to CASA 0101 Theater in June Photo
DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to CASA 0101 Theater in June

CASA 0101 Theater presents ARTHUR MILLER’S 1949 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, DEATH OF A SALESMAN. “a tragedy of a common man,” under the direction of CORKY DOMINGUEZ, starring Vance Valencia, Christine Avila, Eddie Diaz, Adam Hollick, Jack Bernaz and Daniel E. Mora, and featuring Jared Trevino, Leah Verrill, Jeff Blumberg, Chloe Diaz, Gor Leo Babkhanyan, Kriss Dozal and Mariana Campos.


