Third Act Comedy Spotlight On Women Comics Over 40 At Hollywood Fringe

Third Act Comedy is bringing the fire and funny to the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival (June 5 to June 29) with a stand-up showcase featuring women comics over the age of 40. Offering five performances on the Broadwater Theatre Main Stage.

Produced by comedians Christine Picón Van Duzer, Jan Williams, Stacy Dymalski, and Liz Sale, Third Act Comedy features a rotating cast of Boomer, Gen X, and older Millennial women who aren't afraid to talk about the real stuff: menopause, dating, marriage, aging parents, career pivots, regrets, reinvention - and everything in between. Each show brings a fresh lineup of performers (ages 40s to 75), offering a different experience every time.

"Women become invisible after 40 - especially in comedy," says co-producer Christine Picón Van Duzer. "We're here to prove the opposite. We've got meaningful life experience...and it's hysterical."

With unfiltered humor, fierce honesty, and decades of stories under their belts, these comics turn the "third act" of life into a headlining performance. This is comedy that comes with depth, wisdom, and the kind of timing only life can teach.

Each show features a different lineup of comedians, so audiences can attend every performance and enjoy a fresh take each time. Think of it as five opportunities to laugh until you cry - or pee a little (no judgment).

Show Schedule - Broadwater Theatre Main Stage (1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA):

• Saturday, June 7 at 3:30 PM (press and reviewer preview show)

• Sunday, June 15 at 2:00 PM

• Wednesday, June 18 at 8:00 PM

• Sunday, June 22 at 11:00 AM

• Thursday, June 26 at 8:00 PM

