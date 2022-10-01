Theatre 68 to Present Political Thriller FARRAGUT NORTH Starting This Month

Theatre 68 will present an all-new revival of Farragut North, the off-Broadway hit play by Beau Willimon (House of Cards) about behind-the-scenes election intrigue.

No trick is too dirty, no lie is too outrageous, no spin is too ingenious if it gets your candidate over the top. Titled after the metrorail stop closest to Washington D.C.'s geographic center for think tanks, lobbyists, power plays and spin-doctoring, Farragut North is a classic tale of hubris set against a contemporary landscape. Presented by Foursome Productions, the team behind last season's award-winning revival of God of Carnage.



Farragut North, directed by Peter Allas, stars Chris Wong, Jack Esformes, Camryn Mann, Amy Motta, K.J. Powell, David Reyes, Michael Rubenstone

The show is produced by Michael Donovan and Peter Allas and presented by Foursome Productions.



Preview: Oct. 13

Performances: Oct. 14 - Nov. 5

• Thursdays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 13 (Preview); Oct. 20; Oct. 27; Nov. 3

• Fridays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 14 (Opening Night); Oct. 21; Oct. 28; Nov. 4

• Saturdays at 3 p.m.: Oct. 15; Oct. 22; Oct. 29; Nov. 5

• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 15; Oct. 22; Oct. 29; Nov. 5



Theatre 68 Arts Complex - The Rosalie

5112 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601



TICKET PRICES:

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.: $45

Thursdays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 3 p.m.: $35

www.onstage411.com/farragutn