Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre 40 to Hold Staged Reading of TWIRL

pixeltracker

The event is set for Sunday, April 10th at 7pm.

Mar. 19, 2022  

Theatre 40 to Hold Staged Reading of TWIRL

Theatre 40 is set to host a staged reading of Twirl, a new play, on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Twirl is the winner of the 2021 Beverly Hills Theatre Guild Julie Harris Playwriting Award, presented by Judson Mock.

All nominees for the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court must face confirmation hearings. Such is the case even when the nominee in question is an already seated member of the Supreme Court. Such is the case in this play. The nominee must face new hearings. These hearings may include testimony given at the member's original confirmation, and may also contain new, explosively damaging testimony. Such is the fear of the characters in this play.

The play is written by Joe Sutton, directed by Heidi Mendez, and presented by Beverly Hills Theatre Guild and Theatre 40. The cast features Virginia Deaver, Sarilee Kahn, Diane Linder, and David Hunt Stafford. This is a free, non-ticketed event. Reservations are not necessary.

Theatre 40 is located at 241 S. Moreno D., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. This is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. There is ample free parking. The parking area can be accessed via the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives. Follow the signage to the theatre.

For more information about the Julie Harris Playwriting Competition, go to http://beverlyhillstheatreguild.com

Theatre 40 is the professional theatre company of Beverly Hills. For more information about upcoming events at Theatre 40, go to http://theatre40.org

Covid-19 safety protocols will be observed. As of this writing, we ae requiring audience members to be masked and show proof of vaccination.



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly

More Hot Stories For You

  • Carole J. Bufford to Bring VINTAGE POP! to Hollywood
  • Advocate and Actress Lisa Pellegrene Releases New Book, “A Glimpse Into The Sunshine” 
  • Los Altos Stage Company & Los Altos Youth Theatre Announce Reschedule Of Remaining 2021-2022 Season
  • LACO Presents US Debut Of Franco-Serbian Violin Sensation Nemanja Radulović, April 23 & 24
  • 10,000 Fifth Graders Join The Return Of In Person Perfomances At 52nd Annual Blue Ribbon Children's Festival