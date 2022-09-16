Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TheaterWorksUSA To Launch Los Angeles Hub With THE POUT-POUT FISH This Month

Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this exciting musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure!

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

TheaterWorksUSA To Launch Los Angeles Hub With THE POUT-POUT FISH This Month

TheaterWorksUSA's production of THE POUT-POUT FISH will open at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, CA on September 22. Performances run through October 2, before the company takes off on a 3-month North American tour. Tickets can be purchased at TWUSA.ORG/TICKETS.

THE POUT-POUT FISH is based on The New York Times bestselling series by Deborah Diesen, with illustrations by Dan Hanna. Published by Macmillian, over 8.5 million copies of the book series have been sold. Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this exciting musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure! When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam's missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. Recommended for ages 3 to 8.

This colorful adaptation of the beloved book series is co-conceived and designed by the acclaimed puppeteers of AchesonWalsh Studios, whose work was featured in Broadway's The King And I, On the Town, and Radio City's New York Spectacular.

THE POUT-POUT FISH is written by Christopher Anselmo, Jared Corak, Matt Acheson, and Fergus J Walsh, with Christopher Anselmo & Jared Corak also contributing the music and lyrics. It is based on the original book series by Deborah Diesen, author, and Dan Hanna, illustrator. Original direction and staging is by Matt Acheson & Fergus J Walsh and additional staging by Laura Brandel. Other members of the creative team include orchestrator Conor Keelan, and lighting designer David Lander. Production design by Matt Acheson & Fergus J Walsh of AchesonWalsh studios.Tour casting is by Lindsay Brooks, The Casting Collaborative.

The Fall 2022 cast of THE POUT-POUT FISH includes Joshua Jèrard as Bully-Bully Shark, Gabi Van Horn as Ms. Clam/ Octopus, Amy Segal as Mr. Pout-Pout Fish and Erika Mireya Cruz as Shimmer Fish. Tour direction and choreography is by Benjamin Schrader, tour music direction is by Gregory Nabours, and Kyle Montgomery joins the company as stage manager.

As part of TheaterWorksUSA's initiative to create professional opportunities for artists outside of the NYC area, TWUSA is launching a new hub in Los Angeles, CA. THE POUT-POUT FISH is the hub's inaugural production. It is TWUSA's mission to bring exceptional, transformative theater to thousands of young people and families across North America, and the Los Angeles hub provides an opportunity to reach an even wider audience.

TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director) has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. At TWUSA, we believe that access to art-and theater, in particular-is vital for our youth. Since 1967, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award winning actor, The Life). Visit WWW.TWUSA.ORG for more information.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


News Ensemble Theatre Company Opens 2022-2023 Season With CARMEN JONESNews Ensemble Theatre Company Opens 2022-2023 Season With CARMEN JONES
September 16, 2022

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the first show of its 2022-23 Season, CARMEN JONES, music by Georges Bizet with book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, choreography by Lisa Ruffin, musical direction by William Foster McDaniel, and directed by Jonathan Fox. 
GMCLA Announces Season 44, Featuring Motown, Women and DisneyGMCLA Announces Season 44, Featuring Motown, Women and Disney
September 16, 2022

Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles has announced its Season 44, which celebrates Motown, women, and the music of Disney.
ALL IN THE TIMING Opens at Zephyr Theatre Next MonthALL IN THE TIMING Opens at Zephyr Theatre Next Month
September 16, 2022

Western Warburton in association with MY | Acting Studios present the critically acclaimed and award-winning evening of comedies, ALL IN THE TIMING by David Ives, combining wit, intellect, satire and just plain fun, will open the six one-acts October 14th, 2022, at The Zephyr Theatre.  
Greenway Arts Alliance Presents WET: A DACAmented JourneyGreenway Arts Alliance Presents WET: A DACAmented Journey
September 15, 2022

Greenway Arts Alliance will present the critically acclaimed WET: A DACAmented Journey written and performed by Alex Alpharaoh and directed by Daphnie Sicre.
Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles New Season To Celebrate Motown, Women, And The Music of Disney!Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles New Season To Celebrate Motown, Women, And The Music of Disney!
September 15, 2022

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles has announcef its extraordinary Season 44, which celebrates Motown, women, and the music of Disney. GMCLA is thrilled to return to Glendale's Alex Theatre for the first two concerts of the season, starting with an all-new wintertime tradition: A Motown Holiday, featuring beloved hit songs from Motown legends.