TheaterWorksUSA To Launch Los Angeles Hub With THE POUT-POUT FISH This Month

TheaterWorksUSA's production of THE POUT-POUT FISH will open at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, CA on September 22. Performances run through October 2, before the company takes off on a 3-month North American tour. Tickets can be purchased at TWUSA.ORG/TICKETS.

THE POUT-POUT FISH is based on The New York Times bestselling series by Deborah Diesen, with illustrations by Dan Hanna. Published by Macmillian, over 8.5 million copies of the book series have been sold. Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this exciting musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure! When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam's missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. Recommended for ages 3 to 8.

This colorful adaptation of the beloved book series is co-conceived and designed by the acclaimed puppeteers of AchesonWalsh Studios, whose work was featured in Broadway's The King And I, On the Town, and Radio City's New York Spectacular.

THE POUT-POUT FISH is written by Christopher Anselmo, Jared Corak, Matt Acheson, and Fergus J Walsh, with Christopher Anselmo & Jared Corak also contributing the music and lyrics. It is based on the original book series by Deborah Diesen, author, and Dan Hanna, illustrator. Original direction and staging is by Matt Acheson & Fergus J Walsh and additional staging by Laura Brandel. Other members of the creative team include orchestrator Conor Keelan, and lighting designer David Lander. Production design by Matt Acheson & Fergus J Walsh of AchesonWalsh studios.Tour casting is by Lindsay Brooks, The Casting Collaborative.

The Fall 2022 cast of THE POUT-POUT FISH includes Joshua Jèrard as Bully-Bully Shark, Gabi Van Horn as Ms. Clam/ Octopus, Amy Segal as Mr. Pout-Pout Fish and Erika Mireya Cruz as Shimmer Fish. Tour direction and choreography is by Benjamin Schrader, tour music direction is by Gregory Nabours, and Kyle Montgomery joins the company as stage manager.

As part of TheaterWorksUSA's initiative to create professional opportunities for artists outside of the NYC area, TWUSA is launching a new hub in Los Angeles, CA. THE POUT-POUT FISH is the hub's inaugural production. It is TWUSA's mission to bring exceptional, transformative theater to thousands of young people and families across North America, and the Los Angeles hub provides an opportunity to reach an even wider audience.

TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director) has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. At TWUSA, we believe that access to art-and theater, in particular-is vital for our youth. Since 1967, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award winning actor, The Life). Visit WWW.TWUSA.ORG for more information.