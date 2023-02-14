Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre Will Launch DIG IN

The DIG IN Digital Library contains high-quality recordings of innovative productions, including works that align with California Core Curriculum and CASEL Standards.

Feb. 14, 2023  

The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre will launch DIG IN, Berkeley Rep's new digital initiative that provides school communities across California with no-cost digital access to professionally captured performances and interactive experiences and provides an online creative community for emerging artists in all genres. DIG IN has two components-the Digital Library and the Virtual Stage - that provide expanded accessibility to professional theatre and inspire creativity in the next generation of artists.

"Berkeley Rep is committed to our values of innovation, equity, and discovery," said Tom Parrish, Berkeley Repertory Theatre's managing director. "DIG IN will provide students and teachers with incredible access to theatrical resources and experiences that can provide entry points for new audiences, tools for artists and students to harness their creative power and build empathy, and curricular support in a variety of subjects."

The DIG IN Digital Library contains high-quality recordings of innovative productions, including works that align directly with California Core Curriculum and CASEL Standards. Any student in California will be able to digitally access full theatre productions, performance clips, production programs, resource guides, video lessons in arts or humanities, career development interviews, and interactive challenges to create content on social media and in a virtual theatre space.

The DIG IN Virtual Stage activates dialogue among students and young adults with the productions on Berkeley Rep's stages. Students and young adults will create stories, music, video, dance, visual art, poetry, and theatre pieces through interactive challenges on social media and our virtual stage.

DIG IN is available for use in the classroom and can be shared in educational settings, as curricular programming for school clubs and campus affinity groups. It is a new platform that gives direct access to any student by leveling the playing field for entrance.

"DIG In goes beyond passive viewing of content," said Dylan Russell, associate director of School of Theatre and leader of DIG IN. "We are growing an online maker space for young-adult storytellers to create art that responds to the work on Berkeley Rep's stages. It is a new way to inspire emerging theatre-makers to respond, create, and be in dialogue with our productions through a multiplicity of art forms."

The current schedule of digital productions offered through 2023 are:

  • Goddess
  • Sanctuary City
  • the ripple, the wave that carried me home
  • Wuthering Heights
  • Clyde's (Available spring 2023)
  • Cambodian Rock Band (Available spring 2023)


To sign up for DIG IN programming, visit: berkeleyrep.org/digin.




Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players Production of Ken Ludwigs BASKERVILLE: A Sherlock H Photo
Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' Production of Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Kentwood Players presents Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery opening Friday, March 17 through Saturday, April 8 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045. Check out photos here!
THE KINGSTON TRIO Comes To El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, March 8 & 9 Photo
THE KINGSTON TRIO Comes To El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, March 8 & 9
3000 Miles Off-Broadway presents THE KINGSTON TRIO,  on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30pm and Thursday, March 9 at 7:30pm onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA. 
Photos: First Look at 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL at Musical Theatre West Photo
Photos: First Look at 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL at Musical Theatre West
Musical Theatre West's production of 9 to 5, The Musical, which debuted in Long Beach, CA this last weekend with three performances, including a dazzling Dollywood red-carpet event for the official opening night.
Interview: Jorge Garcia Discourses On LET ME IN & Before Photo
Interview: Jorge Garcia Discourses On LET ME IN & Before
Brynn Thayer’s Let Me In premieres at the newly remodeled Theatre 60 Arts Complex February 25, 2023. Brynn also directs this co-production by DSE Productions and Theatre Planners with the cast of Jorge Garcia, Bryan McKinley and Rachael Meyers. I had the opportunity to throw out a few questions for Jorge to ponder.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL at Musical Theatre WestPhotos: First Look at 9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL at Musical Theatre West
February 13, 2023

Musical Theatre West's production of 9 to 5, The Musical, which debuted in Long Beach, CA this last weekend with three performances, including a dazzling Dollywood red-carpet event for the official opening night.
Ada Vox Will Return To Catalina Jazz Club This MonthAda Vox Will Return To Catalina Jazz Club This Month
February 13, 2023

Paramount+ Queen of the Universe star and American Idol Season 16 finalist Ada Vox will return to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one show only on Thursday, February 23, at 8:30pm.
Kentwood Players Presents Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE Next MonthKentwood Players Presents Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE Next Month
February 13, 2023

Kentwood Players presents Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery opening Friday, March 17 through Saturday, April 8 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045.
Photos: First Look at COCK at The Los Angeles LGBT CenterPhotos: First Look at COCK at The Los Angeles LGBT Center
February 12, 2023

Clearglass Productions in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center has release production photos from the limited return engagement of the critically acclaimed 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of Cock by Mike Bartlett. Under the direction of Taubert Nadalini, the cast features (in alphabetical order) Annika Chavez, Dennis Delsing, Sean Hemeon, and Marly Phillips. The production runs through March 4 only. Check out the photos here!
Photos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTEPhotos: First Look at Kirsten Vangsness in NIMROD at Theatre of NOTE
February 11, 2023

Theatre of NOTE starts the new year with the World Premiere of Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) starring as “Nimrod” in the world premiere of NIMROD by Phinneas Kiyomura and directed by Alina Phelan. NIMROD runs through Sunday, March 19 at Theatre of NOTE. Check out photos of the production here!
share