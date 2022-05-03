The World Premiere of SLICE opens at The Atwater Playhouse

The world premiere of Slice by David Watson is set to open at the Atwater Playhouse May 13th. Slice is a deep, probing, emotional conversation between father and son; man to man, bare knuckled, leaving no topic off the table. The show is directed by Joe Mellis and produced by David Watson.

Slice opens Friday, May 13th and runs through June 3rd with shows at 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 3pm on Sundays. For tickets visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5410302

Kyle visits his childhood home in the suburbs to share a pizza dinner with his parents. His mother is away at a religious retreat, leaving Kyle alone with his father for perhaps the first time in their adult lives. Without his mother hovering around, Kyle seizes on the opportunity to ask his father all the questions about their lives together that he always wondered about. As the evening wears on, the civil dialogue begins to fray, and startling revelations begin to surface. In Slice, Kyle might learn more about his father, and himself, than he ever bargained for.