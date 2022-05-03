Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The World Premiere of SLICE opens at The Atwater Playhouse

Performances run Friday, May 13th – June 5th, 2022.

May. 3, 2022  

Sign-up for LA News & Specials

The World Premiere of SLICE opens at The Atwater Playhouse

The world premiere of Slice by David Watson is set to open at the Atwater Playhouse May 13th. Slice is a deep, probing, emotional conversation between father and son; man to man, bare knuckled, leaving no topic off the table. The show is directed by Joe Mellis and produced by David Watson.

Slice opens Friday, May 13th and runs through June 3rd with shows at 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 3pm on Sundays. For tickets visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5410302

Kyle visits his childhood home in the suburbs to share a pizza dinner with his parents. His mother is away at a religious retreat, leaving Kyle alone with his father for perhaps the first time in their adult lives. Without his mother hovering around, Kyle seizes on the opportunity to ask his father all the questions about their lives together that he always wondered about. As the evening wears on, the civil dialogue begins to fray, and startling revelations begin to surface. In Slice, Kyle might learn more about his father, and himself, than he ever bargained for.



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Bestselling Children's Book THE LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET Will Come To Life In First Stage Production
  • Milwaukee Rep Welcomes Jermaine Murry as New Chief Diversity Officer
  • Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to be Presented at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
  • New Frank Wildhorn Musical THE SONG OF BERNADETTE to Have World Premiere at Skylight Music Theatre