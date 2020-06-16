The Working Actor's Journey Podcast Presents Virtual Workshop Of Shakespeare's RICHARD III

The Working Actor's Journey podcast presents a "Virtual Workshop" on June 18, 2020 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET with both acting veterans and rookies. In the spirit of John Barton's Playing Shakespeare series, this workshop will provide an insight into how theatre artists work on Shakespeare. Attendees can be part of an "open rehearsal" with acting and directing veterans, those who have been working professionally for decades, and have a chance to ask questions of all the participants.

For more info and to attend, please visit workingactorsjourney.com/virtualworkshop

In the June workshop are two scenes from Shakespeare's Richard III with Marcelo Tubert (Jane the Virgin, Hellsing Ultimate) as Clarence, Anne Gee Byrd (Wild, 8MM) as Queen Margaret, and Tony Amendola (Stargate SG-1, Utah Shakespeare, Berkeley Rep) as Richard. Also in the cast are San Diego-based "rookie" actors Kandace Crystal, Russell Clements, and Ashley Engelman playing the Duchess, Brackenbury, and Elizabeth.

Gigi Bermingham and Geoffrey Wade direct the scenes and San Diego teacher and dramaturg Gideon Rappaport will be on-hand as well.

Space will be limited. A portion of the proceeds will go to support The Innocence Project, helping to put an end to wrongful convictions!

