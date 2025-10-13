The Wayward Artist to Present Lucas Hnath’s THE CHRISTIANS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wayward Artist will conclude its 2025 season with The Christians, Lucas Hnath’s acclaimed drama about faith, division, and dialogue, performing November 14–23 at Irvine United Congregational Church.

Directed by Founding Artistic Director Craig Tyrl, the production examines the ripple effects of a pastor’s controversial sermon and the fractures that emerge when belief and community collide.

In The Christians, a megachurch pastor’s message challenges his congregation’s understanding of salvation, sparking a crisis of faith that forces members to confront doubt, loyalty, and the meaning of spiritual truth. The play unfolds as a timely reflection on ideological polarization and the human longing for connection.

“What excites me most about directing this play is its timeliness,” said Tyrl. “We live in a polarized world with too few opportunities for opposing sides to truly talk with one another. This play offers space for both conservative and progressive Christians to find common ground. At its heart, it’s about understanding each other.”

Each performance will include a post-show talkback, offering audiences an opportunity to discuss the play’s themes and their resonance in today’s world.

The cast includes Kelly Franett (Pastor Paul), Allison Regen (Elizabeth), Max Lund (Joshua), Stacey Stallard (Church Elder), and Lara Ferry (Jenny).

The creative team is Director Craig Tyrl; Assistant Director Teddy Pagee; Stage Manager Emily Smead; Lighting Design by Blake Huntley; Sound and Video Design by Craig Tyrl; Musicians Chris Peterson, Joy Dorko, Dustin Nguyen, Melanie Whiter, and Yuyoung Jeong.

