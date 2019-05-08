The Wallis and The Miracle Project Presents IDENTITY: THE MUSICAL

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and The Miracle Project present Identity: The Musical -an original story about a seemingly perfect world of the future in which everyone's "identity" (ie. careers, marital status, etc.) is determined for them based on data from observations, social media, and online habits gathered during their first 21 years of life. Created by and starring actors with autism and of all abilities, this musicalimagines a world with zero-pollution, zero-crime, zero-poverty but also zero self-determination. Identity: The Musical will be performed May 24 - May 26 in The Wallis' Lovelace Studio Theater, including a sensory-friendly performance during the Sunday matinee on May 26.

The company of 23 performers includes Domonique Brown (also Please Stand By with Dakota Fanning), Naomi Rubin (also Disney's "The A Girl"), Spencer Harte, Garrett Mauldin and David Isaacman who have all been featured on Netflix's "Atypical."

"We are very proud to join with The Miracle Project to develop and present this important original production," said Mark Slavkin, The Wallis' Director of Education. "In showcasing the talents and perspectives of these wonderful artists, we hope to inspire our audiences to appreciate the gifts and talents everyone brings to the table."

"The Miracle Project celebrates the gifts, strengths and talents of all abilities, and believes that regardless of ability, everyone should be able to decide for themselves the kinds of lives they want to lead," said The Miracle Project's Founder Elaine Hall. "We are proud to present Identity: The Musical with The Wallis and spark a critical dialogue as to the dangers of a breakdown in privacy and how, as a society, we too often pre-determine the destinies of those with and without disabilities."

Identity: The Musical emerged from conversations and an exploration of the concept of "identity" and the dreams and desires of Miracle Project participants with and without autism. Many individuals with developmental disabilities and neurological differences are made to believe that their potential roles in society are limited and have been pre-determined by their diagnosis. This show imagines an alternative world in which everyone - regardless of ability - is forced to conform to pre-determined destinies based on data collected from their birth. When some young adults cannot shake their desires to forge their own path, the utopian society is forced to confront what "perfect" actually means.

Single tickets for Identity: The Musical are available for $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheWallis.org/Identity, call 310.746.4000, or stop by in person at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Services located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA90210. Ticket prices subject to change.

Founded in 2004, The Miracle Project incorporates a groundbreaking and evidence-based methodology that integrates theater, film and the expressive arts to bring out the best in individuals with autism (verbal and non-verbal) and all abilities. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, autism now affects 1 in 68 children in the United States. Autism is a complex condition that affects a person's ability to communicate and develop social relationships, and is often accompanied by behavioral challenges.



Through shared experiences with non-disabled peers, The Miracle Project allows individuals with autism and other disabilities to find their voice, develop their talents and become part of a unique, dynamic, inclusive community. The Miracle Project assists all individuals of all abilities to grow in skill and in spirit while creating and performing in original musicals. Students, once too anxious to even enter a room of peers, have now performed in front of thousands including Angel Stadium, the Pantages Theater, Club Nokia, Carnegie Hall and the United Nations. This acclaimed arts program was documented in the HBO double Emmy Award-winning documentary, Autism: The Musical.

For more information, please visit: www.themiracleproject.org

Since opening its doors in October 2013, The Wallis has produced or presented more than 250 dance, theatre, opera, classical music, cinema and family programs to an ever-expanding audience. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, California, The Wallis brings audiences world-class theater, dance and music, performed by many of the world's most talented and sought-after artists. Featuring eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its notability as the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis offers original and revered works from across the U.S. and around the globe. The mission of The Wallis is to create, present and celebrate unique performing arts events and educational programs that reflect the rich cultural diversity of our community.

For more information about The Wallis, please visit: TheWallis.org.





