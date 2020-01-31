The Wallis and Hayloft Productions Presents A Staged Reading Of CHOICE

A staged reading of CHOICE written and directed by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award-winner Winnie Holzman (Wicked, "My So-Called Life"), starring Allison Janney (I,Tonya, "Mom"), Lisa Kudrow ("Friends," "The Comeback"), Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Monk"), Paul Dooley (Sixteen Candles, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Madeline Wise (HBO's "Crashing") and Raviv Ullman ("Phil of the Future," "Rita Rocks") will be performed at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 7:30 pm in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater, in collaboration with Hayloft Productions.

CHOICE, which explores a woman's right to choose in decidedly unexpected ways, is the timely and topical story of what happens when a respected journalist finds herself at the epicenter of a controversial social phenomenon. As she re-examines her past and discovers a new way of looking at the future, her family, her closest friendship and her entire belief system will never be the same. It is Holzman's first work for the stage since her collaboration with Stephen Schwartz for the smash hit musical Wicked, for which she wrote the book. An earlier version of Choice was performed in 2015 by Boston's Huntington Theatre Company. A portion of the proceeds from the staged reading will benefit the Center for Reproductive Rights.

"CHOICE is a passion project, and it's unlike anything I've ever written," says playwright Winnie Holzman, "I'm truly thrilled to have this opportunity to present a play that means so much to me at The Wallis."

"As a part of our commitment to develop and produce new work, we are very excited and honored to provide a platform for Winnie's important and timely story," stated The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes.

Tickets, $25 & $35, are on sale now (prices subject to change). The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Choice.





