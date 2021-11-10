The Wallis Announces Winter-Spring Programming of Dance, Theater, Music, Cinema, and Family Events

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announces an eclectic array of programming, including two theater world premieres, one music world premiere and one U.S. premiere, for the balance of its 2021/2022 Season that encompasses produced and presented works in dance, theater, music, family events, and cinema featuring exceptional Southern California-based artists. The second half of The Wallis' eighth season of programming begins in January 2022, continues through July, and marks the sixth year of leadership under Executive Director & CEO Rachel Fine and Artistic Director Paul Crewes, who transitions to a new role as Artistic Advisor at the end of 2021. Performances take place in the Bram Goldsmith Theater and the Lovelace Studio Theater, as well as on The Wallis' outdoor Promenade Terrace.

Theater @ The Wallis highlights include a radical reinvention of King Lear starring Joe Morton, who returns following his award-winning, sold-out performance at The Wallis as Dick Gregory in Turn Me Loose; the world premiere of a Wallis production in association with FourthWall Theatrical of The Excavation of Mary Anning, starring Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi & The Rise of Skywalker), about one woman's quest to unearth an ancient legacy while building a legacy of her own; Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon) about one woman's quest to unearth an ancient legacy while building a legacy of her own; and the world premiere of a 24th Street Theatre Production in association with The Wallis of Rapunzel Alone, a brand new live theatrical reimagining inspired by the classic fairy tale that follows the WWII story of Lettie, a young mixed-race girl from London. Also featured are Bedtime Stories, recommended for ages 13+, which takes its inspiration from radio plays, using just actor Thomas Dudkiewicz's voice and well-timed sound effects to bring to life an enchanting cast of characters; and Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin features the romantic story of Fryderyk Chopin and some of the pianist-composer's most beautiful and enduring music while entertaining audiences in Felder's unique and theatrical style.

Music @ The Wallis features acclaimed pianist Inna Faliks presenting the live premieres of nine imaginative and rich new works by Billy Childs, Timo Andres, Paola Prestini and many others, alongside masterpieces by Beethoven and Ravel; an evening with singer, songwriter, and keyboardist Sheléa, who has transcended the boundaries of musical classification through a versatile and powerful voice, performing songs written by Alan and Marilyn Bergman; Emmy Award-winning singer/actor Jane Lynch ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," ''Glee") and Kate Flannery ("The Office") in their Two Lost Souls, which puts their one-of-a-kind spin on songs from Broadway to The Barry Sisters to the Swingin' Sixties. Also presented are a joyously energetic concert experience from Harlem Quartet with Cuban pianist/composer Aldo López-Gavilán offering American jazz standards, bossa nova classics, and original compositions from López-Gavilán that take audiences on a journey through Cuba's musical traditions; pianist Shai Wosner, who has attracted international recognition for his exceptional artistry, musical integrity, and creative insight, returning to The Wallis for the third time - and his first as a soloist - performing Variations on a Theme of FDR, a work he commissioned from five astonishing American composers: Derek Bermel, Anthony Cheung, John Harbison, Vijay Iyer, & Wang Lu. The Wallis & Mark Cortale's present an evening with SiriusXM Radio star Seth Rudetsky and Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara in a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories and music from O'Hara's stellar Broadway career. Pianist Suzana Bartal returns to The Wallis with the Calder Quartet for a program of string quartets and piano quintets by Haydn, Schumann, Eleanor Alberga and a United States premiere by Eric Tanguy. Another music offering is Grammy Award-winning violinist and producer Johnny Gandelsman's This Is America, a new commissioning and recording project that includes the world premiere of Aeryn Santillan's "withdraw," commissioned by The Wallis, and features more than twenty other new works for solo violin written by American and United States-based artists celebrating the country's rich cultural tapestry and its myriad perspectives, thoughts and ideas. Another world premiere is FIVE MINUTES for Earth, a live multi-media production featuring commissioned works for solo harp from the FIVE MINUTES collection, performed by multiple Grammy-nominated harpist Yolanda Kondonassis, accompanied by photographic images, poetry and text, lighting, staging, and electronic elements.

Among Dance @ The Wallis programming is Complexions Contemporary Ballet, founded by Master Choreographer Dwight Rhoden and the legendary Desmond Richardson, one of the most recognized and respected performing arts brands in the World. The company has been described by Dance Magazine as, "a new aesthetic in movement, stage picture, and performance concepts reflecting a post-modern, techno-savvy worldview." The engagement includes the California premiere of SNATCHED BACK From the Edges and the David Bowie tribute, Stardust.

Winter-Spring offerings also include a series of cinema presentations in partnership with Film Independent and The Wallis' wildly successful Sorting Room, which transforms the Lovelace Studio Theater into an intimate nightclub.

Continuing is the Wallis' beloved free monthly outdoor Sunday Funday @ The Wallis series of family events with a variety of engaging programming that includes Debbie Allen & Friends' Dance Sundays, Story Pirates, Parker Bent, Spring Groove, and Kiddle Karoo. No reservations or tickets are required for these quality live performances geared for young people.

Upcoming previously announced Fall 2021 programs include LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, the not-to-be-missed Los Angeles tradition, which is back by popular demand. The multimedia concert celebration of the beloved holiday film, and the biggest hit in The Wallis' history, is co-produced by L.A.-based For the Record Live and The Wallis

"In January we continue our season with some remarkable performances and theatrical events," says Crewes, who has served since 2015 as the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' first Artistic Director. "We are producing and presenting new work as well as classics revisited and reimagined. King Lear with Joe Morton and The Excavation of Mary Anning with Kelly Marie Tran are particular highlights of our producing work. It is also our privilege to present Complexions Contemporary Ballet Company on our stage for the first time. We are so fortunate to be bringing to our stage so many wonderful artists, some new to us, and some returning. We look forward to welcoming them all and re connecting them with our audiences."

"The Wallis is once again buzzing with the energy that's unique to live performances and our intimate performing spaces," says The Wallis' Executive Director and CEO Rachel Fine. "It's been both moving and invigorating to safely welcome back audiences to our campus this season. Their genuine enthusiasm has buoyed Wallis artists and staff alike. The range and depth of the upcoming programming this winter and spring reflects The Wallis' resiliency as well as its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse communities of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and Southern California."

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis. All audience members attending indoor performances will be required to show proof of full vaccination upon entry at The Wallis, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the attending their performance date. Further details, including methods of vaccination confirmation and COVID testing will be announced soon. In addition, all patrons regardless of vaccination status will be required to properly wear a face mask over both the nose and mouth upon entering The Wallis' indoor spaces and for the duration of their visit. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. For The Wallis' most current health and safety protocols, visit TheWallis.org/SafetyIndoors.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills.

"Design Your Own" subscriptions are currently on sale with a minimum commitment of three qualifying events to access subscriber benefits and savings. Single tickets for all programs are also available. For updates, more information or to purchase a subscription or tickets, call 310.746.4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org. Ticket prices subject to change.