The Wallis Announces On-Sale Single Tickets and Additional Season 24/25 Programming

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has announced on-sale of single tickets and the addition of four new shows to the stacked 2024/2025 lineup. The new programming will kick off the season, enhancing the already robust theater and music performances.

Broadway @ The Wallis will present a special night of music and stories with Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now, reuniting three of the original stars of the award-winning musical Hairspray - Tony Award-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur and Tony Award-nominees Kerry Butler (Xanadu) and Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde). The Wallis will also welcome comedian Sam Morrison's internationally acclaimed one-man show, Sugar Daddy, for a limited run in the Lovelace Studio Theater.

Music fans across the Greater Los Angeles Area have two more performances to look forward to later this year. Making her solo debut in the Bram Goldsmith Theater this September, GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist Ledisi is set to perform the entire 13-song tracklist from her latest LP, Good Life, reimagined with full string arrangements. Also taking the stage is GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan, who will bring her All My Friends Tour to The Wallis, with show opener Hawktail playing as her band. O'Donovan is touring in support of her most recent album, All My Friends, a heartfelt tribute to women's suffrage.

“As we prepare for what is bound to be an extraordinary 2024/2025 season, these new performances join the wonderful tapestry of shows curated by our artistic team” said Robert van Leer, Executive Director and CEO of The Wallis. “We champion performing arts in all its different forms, and by bringing all of these artists together, we are creating something that is one-of-a-kind here in Los Angeles.”

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts celebrates the intersection of culture and community by providing programming that constantly evolves to meet the artistic needs of all generations in the Beverly Hills and wider Los Angeles neighborhoods. Outside of performing arts programming, The Wallis' campus is equipped with a variety of activities, classes and offerings that the Los Angeles community can use to further engage with their creative spirit.

In addition to the just released single tickets for the entire 2024/2025 season offering, patrons can select 3-4 events to save 10% on ticket prices and unlock benefits, or save 15% when you select 5 or more events.

For more information on the new programming, please see below.

THEATER

SUGAR DADDY

SEPTEMBER 20 - OCTOBER 13, 2024

WRITTEN BY & STARRING SAM MORRISON

DIRECTED BY STEPHEN BRACKETT

A theatrical sugar rush—with none of the carbs.

Hot off acclaimed runs in Edinburgh, London, New York, and across North America, comedian Sam Morrison brings his no-holds-barred sass to the remarkable true story he never wanted to happen.

One summer in the gay paradise of Provincetown, Sam met the sexy silver zaddy of his dreams, igniting a romance for the ages. But in the midst of the pandemic, the love of his life tragically died from COVID. Devastated, Sam realized the only way to cope was through comedy. Live on stage. In front of thousands of strangers. Some of them (gasp!) straight. All around the globe. And to call the show SUGAR DADDY.

Join Sam as he shares his wild ride packed with big belly laughs and small tender kisses. Where seagull attacks are more vicious than a New York mugger. Where threesomes and steamy shower sex send Jehovah's Witnesses running to their pamphlets. Oh, and where there's a (double gasp!) surprise diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes! Along the way, Sam reminds us that the only thing sweeter than laughter is love.

SCENIC DESIGN BY Arnulfo Maldonado

LIGHTING DESIGN BY Jennifer Schriever

SOUND DESIGN BY Sinan Refik Zafar

VIDEO & PROJECTION DESIGN BY Alex Basco Koc

MUSIC

MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW

SEPTEMBER 26, 2024, 7:00 PM

THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ORIGINAL BROADWAY MUSICAL HAIRSPRAY IS HERE! REUNITED FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER THE ORIGINAL TRACY, PENNY AND AMBER!

Tony Award-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Dancing with the Stars), Tony Award-nominee Kerry Butler (Xanadu), and Tony Award-nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) reunite onstage for the first time in twenty years. Spend the evening revisiting the show that helped launch their careers and lifelong friendship, all while singing hits from the shows that made you fall in love with them.

With 16 Broadway shows and over 200 episodes of television between them, this trio has truly done it all! From Beetlejuice to Big Brother, Mean Girls to Legally Blonde, Dancing with the Stars to Beauty and the Beast, Wicked to Gypsy, and even the Country Music Awards!

Join these powerhouse performers on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey about their origins, friendships, careers, and their children! For decades, they performed as teenagers on stage. Now, see the fully bloomed divas they've become in Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now, a night of Broadway music and stories you will never forget.

LEDISI

SEPTEMBER 27, 2024, 7:30 PM

GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist Ledisi returns for her Bram Goldsmith Theater solo debut this fall.

Ledisi will present the entire 13-song tracklist from her latest LP, Good Life, reimagined with full-string arrangements, providing a classic take on her most diverse and musical project to date. After completing a stellar U.S. Good Life Tour in March and April of this year, Ledisi is now treating her fans to an intimate concert at The Wallis with a few surprises that you won't want to miss.

AOIFE O'DONOVAN & HAWKTAIL

ALL MY FRIENDS TOUR

OCTOBER 2, 2024, 7:30 PM

Embark on a musical journey as Aoife O'Donovan and Hawktail unite at The Wallis for the All My Friends Tour.

Hawktail opens the night with their captivating sound, paving the way for Aoife O'Donovan's soul-stirring performance with Hawktail as her band. Enchanting audiences globally, Aoife's music and storytelling prowess shine through in her latest album, All My Friends, a heartfelt tribute to women's suffrage.

Join us as we delve into a reimagined narrative of Carrie Chapman Catt's legacy, intertwined with Aoife's personal reflections on womanhood and motherhood. Hawktail, a powerhouse acoustic instrumental trio, brings a unique blend of original music that transports listeners through ethereal sounds inspired by both the American South and the North Atlantic. With a reputation for evoking emotions and crafting musical journeys sans lyrics, Hawktail promises an unforgettable experience. Don't miss this joyous celebration of music and storytelling at The Wallis!

FAMILY

FAMILY FEST

NOV 9, 2024; JAN 25, 2025; APR 5, 2025; JUN 7, 2025

The Wallis continues to offer seasonal FREE events for families and young audiences. Inspired by our popular Sunday Funday series, Family Fest brings even more fun with various interactive activities and performances at different locations across The Wallis' beautiful campus.

