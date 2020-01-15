The Victory Theatre Announces World Premiere Of Jon Klein's LOVE AND POLITICS

The Victory Theatre opens its 40th Anniversary Season with the world premiere of Love and Politics, by long-time collaborator Jon Klein and directed by Maria Gobetti. Opening March 13, 2020 in Burbank, Love and Politics takes on familiar taboos through four passionately divergent characters as they try to make sense of everything from smartphones, to career paths, immigration, love, and, yes, politics. It's all politics...until it's personal.

"Love and Politics don't mix. Certainly they are dangerous in relationships. Definitely not dinner conversation - only to be mentioned lightly - if at all," says director and Co-Artistic Director Maria Gobetti. "Political discussions can arouse personal biases. Here's a play that deals with both. Some consequences can be funny, some not so much! Klein dusts the heavier ones with wit," she adds.

This is the Victory Theatre Center's fifth venture with a Jon Klein play and the fourth world premiere. Over the past several years, they have collaborated on T Bone 'N Weasel, Wishing Well, Suggestibility, Resolving Hedda, and now Love and Politics.

"Over the years, we've all grown and nurtured each other. Jon's work is always different. He tackles diverse topics," says Co-Artistic Director Tom Ormeny, who is also appearing in Love and Politics.

"For more than 30 years, Tom and Maria have expressed enthusiasm for my work - even when I take an unexpected turn in direction, as I have for this play!" says playwright Jon Klein. "I'm honored by their ongoing faith in my writing, and I appreciate their urgency to perform this play while it is still - unfortunately - quite timely."

Love and Politics is about love, trust, expectations and betrayal. It unfolds subtly and moves inevitably to its surprising ending. How the events in Love and Politics will mirror the on-going battles happening every day on the U.S. political landscape and the personal lives it touches, will continue to surprise outside the theatre.

For information and to purchase tickets, call 818-841-5421 or go to www.thevictorytheatrecenter.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You