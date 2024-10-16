The Second Femme Fatal Film Festival Set To Run On October 27 In Hollywood

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amelia Joyce and Roberta Sparta are announcing the Second Annual Femme Fatal Film Festival that will take place on Sunday, October 27th at 8PM, at the Cinelounge, 6464 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood. Femme Fatal is a film festival that showcases female-led projects in the horror and sci-fi genres.

The festival was born last year from a private screening in Los Angeles for FROGGY an eco-horror short film written and directed by Joyce and produced by Sparta. While planning the private event, Amelia and Roberta decided to use the opportunity not only invite their communities to view their project but share the event with other filmmakers and on a larger scale. They called in cinematographer and She-Crew founder, Sarah Phillips to join as a sponsor and host.

The free tickets ran out, and they screened six incredible horror shorts, plus added a Q&A with the cast and crew of each. With the success and turnout of Femme FATAL 2023, Joyce and Sparta are excited to bring this event back this October, opening it up to the public as an official event. And again in time for the Halloween season.

Submissions can be made at femmefatalshortsfest@gmail.com

Tickets can be purchased at: femmefatalfilmfest.eventbrite.com

Femme Fatal Shorts Fest will take place on Sunday, October 27th at 8PM at the Cinelounge, 6464 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, 90028. Red Carpet begins at 7:30.

In other news:

Joyce's impactful eco-horror short film FROGGY will compete at the LA Femme International Film Festival and will screen on Thursday, October 24th at noon, at the Regal Cinema at LA Live.

FROGGY previously screened at the Oscar-Qualifying LA Shorts International Film Festival, New York Shorts International Film Festival and Mammoth Film Festival, where it was nominated for an award.

The film tells the story of Mother Earth vs. Humanity through Francis, a bullied teenage girl.

"I wrote Froggy for my niece, Madison Fair, an incredible performer, says Joyce. "She is my muse and the principal role. Her unwavering bravery and joy has always been an inspiration to me. Madison and I aim to normalize conversations about who we are, and not hiding what makes us different."

Along with Fair, the film stars Molly Anderson, Felix Merback and Viridiana Marquez. Written and directed by Amelia Joyce, the film was produced by David G. Carrascal, Stacy Snyder and Roberta Sparta.

Amelia Joyce is a Photographer and Director, based in Los Angeles. She is the owner of agency, Boys Club Creative, and film production company, Black Dog Media. A former New Yorker, Amelia cut her teeth as a music photographer, which led to directing projects across

the music and fashion industries.

She has spent the last 20+ years dedicated to commercial and branded content, working directly with iconic fashion designers, musicians, and artists. Other projects close to her heart include creating reportage content in support of conservation groups around the world, such as Sea Shepherd, Trunks Up, and The Abraham Foundation.

Roberta Sparta is the founder of Sparta Productions, media company, LA based, built on the principles of authenticity, collaboration, and excellence.

Sparta moved to the States from Italy to pursue her career as an actress and after her success on "Star Wars" decided to bring her curious and entrepreneurial mind to production. Roberta found out to be a natural First Assistant Director and that helped her develop critical scheduling skills and a profound understanding of all departments and movie making process.

Becoming a producer was just her natural evolution. Roberta's most recent credits include the star studded, most anticipated Western "Buffalo Daze" and Lifetime Original, "Abducted at an HBCU" directed by Delmar Washington, starring Garcelle Beauvais.

FROGGY will screen on Thursday, October 24th at 12PM at the Regal Cinema at LA Live, 1000 West Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles. Tickets can be purchased at www.lafemme.org

Comments