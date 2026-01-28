The Robey Theatre Company to Present a Staged Reading of MEDEA

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A staged reading of Medea, the classic revenge drama, adapted by Countee Cullen in English from the play by Euripides will take place at the Los Angeles Theatre Center in the intimate Theatre Four.

The production is produced and directed by Ben Guillory, with Jenny Cadena serving as associate producer, and is presented by The Robey Theatre Company. The performane will take place on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the general public. Seating is limited, and reservations are suggested. To reserve, contact office@therobeytheatrecenter.org.

Jason, the hero of legend, has abandoned Medea, daughter of the sun, who saved his life and bore him two sons. Jason has left her to marry the daughter of the wealthy King Creon and become her Prince Consort. Medea, consumed by rage, plots bloody revenge on her enemies. She does not want to slay Jason, however. She wants him to suffer long and hard, so that he may contemplate the consequences of his actions. Who else will endure her merciless wrath? Who shall die?

Countee Cullen (1903-1946) is the playwright of the modern telling of this story. Cullen achieved international fame during his short life as one of the most celebrated poets of the Harlem Renaissance. The recipient of a Master's Degree from Harvard and a Guggenheim Fellowship, he wrote five volumes of poetry, a novel, and two books for younger readers. He wrote the book for a Broadway musical, St. Louis Woman, with a song score by Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer. Towards the end of his life, Cullen taught English, French, and creative writing at Frederick Douglass Junior High School in New York. James Baldwin was one of his pupils.

Ben Guillory, Producing Artistic Director and Co-founder of The Robey Theatre Company, directs a cast that includes Cydney Wayne Davis, Talmadge Talib, Melissa Kaye Bontempt, Kim Bailey, Enisha Brewster, Carter Graves, James T. Lawson II, Dane Gbrayes, and himself.

Stage manager: David Bollar.

Discounted parking is available at Los Angeles Garage Associate Parking Structure at 545 S. Main St. Ask the Robey house manager upon check-in for your parking validation ($8 instead of $22).