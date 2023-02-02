The Road Theatre Company Now Accepting Submissions for 14th Annual SUMMER PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

The Road Theatre Company's submission process is now open for new material to be considered for their upcoming playwrights festival.

SUMMER PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL (SPF 14):

The 14th annual Summer Playwrights Festival will take place from Friday, July 7- Sunday July 16th, 2023, and is now open for submissions. Annually, the festival mounts staged readings of new plays over the course of 10 exciting days. The festival is now one of the largest staged reading festivals in the nation, with playwrights from across the country and around the world participating. Each reading is followed by a talk-back with the playwright and director. They receive hundreds of submissions for SPF, and they welcome all, whether established/published authors, or first-time playwrights.

"SPF14 is open and eagerly awaiting submissions for our next Summer Playwrights Festival," says Founding Artistic Director, Taylor Gilbert. "We look forward to SPF14 with great anticipation to see our friends and patrons at The Road Theatre sharing in our mission to present and develop new work. It is with great pride that we are able to bring you premieres of all kinds and appreciate your participation in this important process. Supporting new work and new voices is essential to our community and we hope to see you here."

SPF ALUMNI:

PAST PLAYWRIGHTS have included John Patrick Shanley, Steve Yockey, William Mastrosimone, Harrison David Rivers, Jami Brandli, Lisa B. Thompson, Franky D. Gonzalez, D.L. Coburn, Lisa Loomer, Sharr White, Marisa Wegrzyn, Craig Wright, Wendy Macleod, Lucy Thurber, Mo Gaffney, Keith Huff, Brett Neveu, Scooter Pietsch, Craig Pospisil, Julie Marie Myatt, and Martyna Majok.

GUEST ARTISTS have included Bryan Cranston, Laurie Metcalf, Jason Alexander, Zachary Quinto, Ann Cusack, Kathy Baker, Jennifer Tilly, Perry King, Rondi Reed, Tom Irwin, Nancy Travis, Gregory Harrison,

Gale Harold, Robert Pine, Michael O'Neill, Harold Gould, Jon Polito, James Eckhouse, Lila Crawford, and Zoe Perry.

ONLINE SUBMISSION INFO:

To submit your play, use this link: https://roadtheatre.org/event/summer-playwrights-festival-14-submission-info/

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES (SPF14):

- Each submission is read and evaluated by Road Company members with recommendations made to the Artistic Board and SPF Producers who then read and evaluate the recommended scripts and make the final choices for the plays that will be given staged readings at SPF14.

-Each play receives a minimum of two reading evaluations. The SPF14 staff regrets that they do not provide feedback on any submitted materials.

-This year, SPF will strive to further reduce bias from their evaluation process, while at the same time taking into consideration race, gender, and other factors in their choice of plays. They are asking the playwrights to remove all identifying information from their scripts.

-Plays of any length or genre are eligible.

-To be included in SPF 14, the work must remain unproduced on the west coast and unpublished through July 16, 2023.

-Early submissions are strongly encouraged.

-No agent is required.

-ONLY electronic copy applications are accepted. No hard copies, please.

PLAY FORMAT GUIDELINES (SPF14):

-All scripts must be in a PDF file format. No hard copy submissions will be accepted.

-Please remove ALL identifying information about the playwright from the script.

-The title of your file should be the title of the play only.

-Plays must be paginated and include a list of characters.

-Please include a synopsis of your play on the submission form.

SUBMISSION WINDOW (SPF14):

-They will accept submissions for SPF 14 between February 1st through 11:59 pm on March 15, 2023. They cannot accept any plays past this deadline, so please plan accordingly.

-Plays of all lengths (ten-minute, one-act, full-length) are eligible for submission during this time.

-Official SPF 14 selections will be announced by June 7, 2023.

SUBMISSION FEE (SPF14):

-$20 for scripts over 30 pages (full length) and $15 for scripts under 30 pages (short form).

-The fee can be submitted via this link: SPF Submisson Fee

Upon payment, you will receive two emails in your inbox. The first will be a receipt of payment and the second will include details with script submission instructions.

If the fee is a financial hardship, please email spf@roadtheatre.org to have it waived, no questions asked.

For all inquiries and further information, contact spf@roadtheatre.org



THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY:



Located in the heart of the Noho Arts District, L.A. County's fastest growing arts community, The Road is an ensemble of 150+ theatre artists fiercely committed to the creation and development of new plays. To further that mission, The Road has launched Under Construction, a collaborative group of new and established playwrights dedicated to socially and politically relevant storytelling for the American stage. Celebrating 30 years of groundbreaking work and led by Founding Artistic Director Taylor Gilbert along with Artistic Director Sam Anderson, The Road is a multi award-winning theatre named as one of the top ten intimate theatre companies in Los Angeles (LA Weekly) . Visit www.roadtheatre.org for more info.

