The Richard Lawson Studios Launches Master Class Series

The Richard Lawson Studios launched a new Master Class series to rave reviews on August 4th, 2020 with veteran BET Casting Director Robi Reed. Classes will take place every Saturday morning at 10 AM PST.

Richard Lawson Studios (RLS) was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by veteran actor, Richard Lawson. RLS uses a complete approach that includes traditional scene study, exercises, audition classes, and combines them with on-camera instruction, filmmaking, and business administration to form a whole, comprehensive course of study. The approach is based upon moment-to-moment spontaneous work, inspired by imagination, passion, and purpose.

Each week, Master Teacher Richard Lawson will be joined by a renowned industry guest. Twenty actors will have the opportunity to register to submit a self-tape to be assessed and redirected by Richard and his guest for the week, which will consist of directors, producers, casting directors, and actors, and will vary week by week.

"Richard Lawson is a fabulous actor, an inventive and insightful teacher, and an exciting and imaginative director" - Doris Roberts

"It is because of you that I believe in my teaching" - Milton Katselas

Joining Mr. Lawson for the remaining Saturdays in August are actor SHANE JOHNSON (Power, Saving Private Ryan), director/producer Oz Scott (For Colored Girls Who Considered Suicide When The Rainbow is Enuf, The Cheetah Girls, Black Lightning) and Neema Barnette, who is one of the first African American female directors in the business (Bosch, Raising Dion, Black Lightning, Paradise Lost, and Genius Aretha Franklin & features Civil Brand & Woman Thou Art Loosed.)

For Further Information: richardlawsonstudios.eventbrite.com

registration@richardlawsonstudios.com

Phone (US): 818-793-8767

www.richardlawsonstudios.com

