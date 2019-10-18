The Porters of Hellsgate Present ROMEO AND JULIET

The Porters of Hellsgate Theatre Company presents William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, directed by Associate Artistic Director Gus Krieger. "The absolute highest levels of poetry, literature, and popular storytelling come together for 'the two hours' traffic' of Romeo and Juliet," says Krieger. "It's an honor to direct what we hope will be an innovative yet faithful interpretation of this timeless text."

Will Block and Rachel Seiferth will take on the titular roles; filling out the ensemble are Ted Barton, Michael Bigley, Thomas Bigley, Dana DeRuyck, Allison King, Lauren Jean Lee, Evan Lipkin, Nick Neidorf, Amanda Noriko Newman, and Jordann Zbylski.

Fresh off the internationally-acclaimed festival run of his sophomore feature film My Name is Myeisha, Gus Krieger assumes the Whitmore director's chair for the first time since the world premiere of Sherlock Through the Looking-Glass in 2013. Having previously directed his original stageplay Deity Clutch for the Porters in 2011, as well as Shakespeare's Macbeth in 2008, Krieger divides his time between film and the theatre, and is thrilled to be returning to the boards of North Hollywood.

Porters Production Manager and frequent collaborator Alicia Patterson will serve as Assistant Director; the production will operate under the stage management of MacKenzie Larsen-Smith.

Romeo and Juliet will be the Porters' thirtieth production along the road to completing Shakespeare's canon.

Opening Saturday, November 2nd, running Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm, closing December 1st.

Presented at The Whitmore-Lindley Theatre Center

11006 W Magnolia Blvd

North Hollywood, CA, 91601





