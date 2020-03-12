The Music Center Closes Its Theatres Effective Today Through March 31

Amidst rising concerns regarding the COVID-19 global outbreak, Governor Newsom's strong recommendation that all gatherings of 250 or more people across the entire state be cancelled, and the County of Los Angeles' order that The Music Center close its theatres (Ahmanson Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum and Walt Disney Concert Hall), The Music Center closed its theatres, effective today, March 12, 2020.

The Music Center's resident companies (LA Phil, LA Opera, Center Theatre Group and the Los Angeles Master Chorale), along with TMC Arts/Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center, are also cancelling all presentations, public gatherings and education programs effective now through at least March 31, 2020. This decision affects presentations by TMC Arts/Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center including the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performances of March 18-22, 2020, and those presented by the resident companies; events taking place at REDCAT; and public tours of these facilities.

Future cancellations and postponements could be announced pending changing conditions and continued communication with government officials, public health authorities and medical professionals. Ticketholders are asked to contact the respective resident companies and box offices of The Music Center to arrange ticket accommodation, including patron refunds, credit toward future performances or the option to donate the value of their tickets as a charitable contribution.

Patrons may also contact the following directly:





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You