The Miracle Project Announces Upcoming Musical Film Production JOURNEY TO NAMUH

Join the performers of The Miracle Project on Saturday, October 23, 2021 for the premiere of this fully inclusive original musical film Journey to Namuh at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills or via live stream.

This original musical was created with and stars young adults on the autism spectrum and with other disabilities and their peers, created entirely during the health crisis. Each performer filmed and audio recorded themselves in their own home, and then were edited together to create a musical sensation.

The film was inspired by the best-selling book Uniquely Human by autism expert Dr. Barry Prizant. Journey to Namuh follows a group of neurodiverse young adults as they journey from a world that sees them as different, to a world that embraces their uniqueness and individuality.

The neurodiverse cast & team are joined by Broadway performer LaVon Fisher-Wilson (Newsies, Chicago) who plays a featured cameo role and Broadway performer & choreographer Josh Walden (Ragtime, A Chorus Line) who choreographed several musical numbers in Journey to Namuh.

This original film is premiering at a special fundraising event on Saturday, October 23 at 6:00pm at The Wallis and will be live streamed worldwide. Proceeds of the event will go to benefit the collaboration between The Miracle Project and GRoW @ The Wallis - the educational arm of The Wallis theater. The event, hosted by Brigette Lundy-Paine, star of Netflix hit series Atypical, will also honor longtime Miracle Project supporters Jesse Tohl, Jeffrey Tohl and Ellen Pressman.

WHAT: World film premiere of Journey to Namuh, The Miracle Project's most recent fully

inclusive original musical production created with and starring performers on the autism spectrum, with other disabilities and their peers.

RSVP's required and can be made online at www.themiracleproject.org/namuh

Journey to Namuh is produced & directed by Elaine Hall & Justin Anthony Long with an original story by Hall & the Miracle Project Company, screenplay & video editing by Long, and additional material by Domonique Brown, Michael John Carley, Susan Corwin, Hall, Dylan Kiedman, JoJo Kiedman, and Naomi Rubin. Original songs are by Jack Cline, Jack Zager, Noel Katz, Brown, Kiedman, Kiedman, Otto Lana, Hall, & Long, Musical Direction is by Cline, and songs are produced & mixed by Noah Prizant who also provides the film scoring. Choreography is by Josh Walden.

The neurodiverse cast of Journey to Namuh includes Anna Fox, Jack Zager, Domonique Brown, Neal Katz, JoJo Kiedman, Dylan Kiedman, Naomi Rubin, Hunter Trost, Luke Zimmerman, Andrea Kaye, Archer Isaacson, Susan Corwin, Nick Brode, David Isaacman, Elena Goldberg, Trevor Fraticelli, Natalie Webber, Tristen Bonacci Miller, Anna Polin, McKenna Flekman, Lily Zager, and Lavon Fisher-Wilson.

While some experts may claim those who are on the autism spectrum lack imagination and creativity, the students and young adults within The Miracle Project's Company Class debunk these myths by collectively working together to produce, edit, act, choreograph and compose original songs from miles apart. Celebrating the diversity and inclusion of students with all abilities and those on the autism spectrum, The Miracle Project gives students the opportunity to express themselves through collaborating on creative ideas, writing, music, dancing, and acting.

The Miracle Project is based out of Los Angeles, Calif. For more information, please call (213) 793-5495 or visit themiracleproject.org.