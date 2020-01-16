The McCallum Presents Shoshana Bean In A Glamorous Evening Showcasing The SPECTRUM Of Her Amazing Talents

Shoshana Bean-fresh off of playing the lead role in Waitress on Broadway-will bring in her nine-piece big band for a glamorous night at the McCallum Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 8:00 pm. Shoshana Bean's four independent solo releases have topped iTunes charts in the United States and the United Kingdom-and her latest release, Spectrum, landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts.

Spectrum thrills with a fresh new take on the classic big band tradition. Inspired by Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and Barbra Streisand, Spectrum features Bean's powerhouse vocals, which are visceral and heartfelt as she weaves effortlessly through haunting originals, new arrangements of contemporary hits and beloved classics.

A native of Olympia, Wash., Bean has sold out solo concerts around the globe; lent her voice to countless films and television shows; amassed millions of views on YouTube; toured with Postmodern Jukebox; performed alongside David Foster, Ariana Grande, Brian McKnight; and sang backup for Michael Jackson for his 30th anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden. She arranged vocals for Jennifer Lopez's American Idol performance of "I Luh Ya Papi," and her music has been featured in television shows on NBC, MTV, Oxygen, Bravo and Showtime.

Bean made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray and starred as the very first replacement for Elphaba (replacing Idina Menzel), the green-skinned witch, in Wicked. She appeared as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and as Cee-Cee Bloom in the new musical adaptation of Beaches, for which she earned a Jeff Award Nomination for best lead actress in a musical. Her turn as Jenna in Waitress in 2019 marked her first Broadway appearance in 13 years.

Bean will appear in the upcoming comedy-musical Bill and Ted Face the Music, and she's currently working on her fifth album. She also hopes to return to Broadway at some point-to originate a role in a musical.

www.shoshanabean.com

Tickets for these performances are priced at $68, $48 and $28. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





