The Los Angeles Philharmonic and Gustavo Dudamel Will Return To Walt Disney Concert Hall With HOMECOMING: CONCERT AND GALA

The Los Angeles Philharmonic and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel returned to the Walt Disney Concert Hall stage for the first time in 579 days with Homecoming: Concert And Gala, Saturday, October 9, 7PM, at Walt Disney Concert Hall. This historic event featured Grammy®, Emmy® and Tony® Award winner, and Oscar® nominated singer-songwriter Cynthia Erivo and pianist Seong-Jin Cho.

Raising more than $3 million for the LA Phil's many music learning programs, which serve more than 150,000 youths, families and teachers every year, the concert was the LA Phil's first with full audience at Walt Disney Concert Hall since the historic closure due to the pandemic and after enduring one of the most challenging years in the orchestra's history.

The special evening to kick off the LA Phil's next century began with the arrival of notable celebrities and VIPs: Skylar Astin, Angela Bassett, Beck, Lake Bell, Frank Gehry, Herbie Hancock, Helen Hunt, Gabriela Ortíz, Retta, Michelle Rodriguez, Lena Waithe among others. Local officials in attendance included Los Angeles Mayor The Honorable Eric Garcetti, Mayor James T. Butts of the City of Inglewood, and former members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Gloria Molina and Zev Yaroslavsky. They were joined by LA Phil Board Chair Thomas Beckmen; LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel with Maria Valverde; LA Phil Gala Co-Chairs Gregory A. Adams, Judith and Thomas Beckmen, David C. Bohnett, Jane B. Eisner, Lisa Field, Jenny Miller Goff, Carol Colburn Grigor, Antonia Hernandez, Barbara and David Meline, Diane and David Paul, Jay and Barbara Rasulo, Ann Ronus, Deanie and Jay Stein, and Alyce de Roulet Williamson; and LA Phil CEO Chad Smith, along with more than 450 Gala Patrons.

The pre-concert cocktail reception was in the Blue Ribbon Garden at Walt Disney Concert Hall, where guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres and wine in in the garden. Guests were also able to experience Chris Kallmyer's Song Cycle installation, a series of randomized scores displayed on a 256-character split-flap sign in the Grand Avenue Lobby of Walt Disney Concert Hall prior to the start of the concert.

Following the pre-concert reception, Gala guests and concert attendees moved into Walt Disney Concert Hall for the concert performed by the LA Phil with Gustavo Dudamel. The concert opened with an LA Phil-commissioned world premiere from Gabriela Ortíz, Kauyumari. This new piece begins Ortiz' one-year curatorship of the multi-year Pan-American Music Initiative (PAMI), celebrating the explosive creativity of music found across the Americas that will run throughout the season. The program also featured highly acclaimed pianist Seong-Jin Cho performing the first movement of Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1, and award-winning actress, singer-songwriter and producer Cynthia Erivo performing a selection of songs including "Somewhere" from West Side Story, "Feeling Good" and "Don't Rain on my Parade". The concert closed with a special moment, the last movement of Mahler's first symphony, the same symphony that Dudamel started his music directorship of the LA Phil in 2009.

Post-concert festivities were held at the Jerry Moss Plaza at the Music Center across the street. The "homecoming" dinner party décor featured bright, festive colors including fuchsia, turquoise and rich gold tones, mirrored tables and decorative ceiling installations and floral decorations all added to welcoming atmosphere.

While Gala guests enjoyed their meals created by Chef Susan Feniger from Levy, the new food and beverage partner for The Music Center, and wines provided by Winc, brief remarks were given by LA Phil Board Chair Thomas Beckmen and LA Phil CEO Chad Smith and LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel.

YOLA at EXPO (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) cellist Christine Kivi performed Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor, Prelude by J.S.Bach followed by a special performance by Drumline Live kicking off dancing and celebrations, as guests partied into the night to the sounds of Liquid Blue.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Gala Committee included Gala Co-Chairs Gregory A. Adams, Judith and Thomas Beckmen, David C. Bohnett, Jane B. Eisner, Lisa Field, Jenny Miller Goff, Carol Colburn Grigor, Antonia Hernandez, Barbara and David Meline, Diane and David Paul, Jay and Barbara Rasulo, Ann Ronus, Deanie and Jay Stein, and Alyce de Roulet Williamson

The Los Angeles Philharmonic's Homecoming: A Special Concert and Gala was created by Sequoia Productions and the LA Phil's Special Events Team.

All Gala proceeds support the Los Angeles Philharmonic and its learning and community programs, including YOLA, the signature program of Gustavo Dudamel. The Gala concert was made possible with the proud support of Rolex.

Going forward, the LA Phil's 2021/22 season includes a number of trailblazing projects, including: the multi-year Pan-American Music Initiative (PAMI), curated this season by composer Gabriela Ortiz; the Power to the People! festival, organized by Gustavo Dudamel and Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock, bringing together musicians in every genre and distinguished guests in the humanities for a multidimensional vision of music and social change; a multidisciplinary, multi-genre Gen X festival paying tribute to the hierarchy-defying generation (1965-1980) that gave rise to hip-hop, riot grrrls, indie film and an explosion of new concert music transforming world culture; Reel Change: The New Era of Film Music, celebrating film music and the wide-ranging influences of its new generation of groundbreaking voices; a staged production of Beethoven's Fidelio conducted by Dudamel and produced in collaboration with Deaf West Theatre; and the premieres of two dozen works commissioned by the LA Phil.