Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents Laila Biali, Saturday, January 21

Laila Biali has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents.

Jan. 04, 2023  
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents Laila Biali, Saturday, January 21

Multi award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist Laila Biali will perform in Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Tickets, starting at $20 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu.

"I'm thrilled to be debuting in gorgeous Malibu later this month!" said Laila Biali. "Join us for a fun and eclectic night of music-from jazzed up fan-requested pop hits to the Great American and Canadian Songbooks reimagined, original tunes and plenty of stories."

Laila Biali has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents. Her shimmering arrangements and lush voice have earned her a 2019 JUNO Award for "Vocal Jazz Album of the Year," and two-time placement on DownBeat Magazine's "Best Albums of the Year" list.

Laila Biali has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents from New York City's Carnegie Hall to Beijing's National Centre for the Performing Arts, and supported international icon Sting. Biali's creativity and talent shines through in her songwriting and dazzling performances, earning her albums and concerts high praise. DownBeat Magazine highlighted her 2020 album Out of Dust's "stunning" production.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the Center for the Arts Box Office at (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available online at: arts.pepperdine.edu/tickets/

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

The Center for the Arts is located on the Pepperdine University campus at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA. Parking is available during performances next to Smothers Theatre for a fee and in the Theme Tower lot with shuttle service at no charge. All programs and artists are subject to change.

For more information about this performance and other Center for the Arts performances and exhibitions, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu. For information about current health and safety protocols at the Center for the Arts, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu/visit/




Broadway Legend Donna McKechnie to Return to Catalina Jazz Club for Two Shows This Month Photo
Broadway Legend Donna McKechnie to Return to Catalina Jazz Club for Two Shows This Month
Legendary Tony Award-winning Broadway star Donna McKechnie will return to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood with Take Me to the World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim for two shows only on Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11, at 8:30pm.
Two Free Performances of CITIZEN: AN AMERICAN LYRIC to be Presented at Inner-City Arts Thi Photo
Two Free Performances of CITIZEN: AN AMERICAN LYRIC to be Presented at Inner-City Arts This Month
The Fountain Theatre and Grand Performances will present two free performances of the Fountain’s critically acclaimed, award-winning stage adaptation of Claudia Rankine’s Citizen: An American Lyric.
Odyssey Theatre Ensembles Music at the Odyssey Series to Celebrate Stephen Sondheim Photo
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's 'Music at the Odyssey' Series to Celebrate Stephen Sondheim
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Music at the Odyssey series, curated by music director and bass player John Snow, will return in the New Year with two performances celebrating Stephen Sondheim and musical theater.
Interview: Sam Archers WUTHERING the HEIGHTS With Emma Rice Photo
Interview: Sam Archer's WUTHERING the HEIGHTS With Emma Rice
The Wallis presents the Los Angeles premiere of Wise Children’s Wuthering Heights, opening January 11, 2023. Emma Rice directs her own adaptation of Emily Bronte’s classic. This engagement is a National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal Co-Production in Association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre. I had the opportunity to query Sam Archer, one of Wise Children’s leading players, on his history with Emma Rice, as well as with Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures.

More Hot Stories For You


Two Free Performances of CITIZEN: AN AMERICAN LYRIC to be Presented at Inner-City Arts This MonthTwo Free Performances of CITIZEN: AN AMERICAN LYRIC to be Presented at Inner-City Arts This Month
January 4, 2023

The Fountain Theatre and Grand Performances will present two free performances of the Fountain’s critically acclaimed, award-winning stage adaptation of Claudia Rankine’s Citizen: An American Lyric.
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's 'Music at the Odyssey' Series to Celebrate Stephen SondheimOdyssey Theatre Ensemble's 'Music at the Odyssey' Series to Celebrate Stephen Sondheim
January 4, 2023

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Music at the Odyssey series, curated by music director and bass player John Snow, will return in the New Year with two performances celebrating Stephen Sondheim and musical theater.
CHAPATTI to Open at The Sherry Theatre This MonthCHAPATTI to Open at The Sherry Theatre This Month
January 3, 2023

Veteran director, Phil Scarpaci will direct the Scarpaci/Kelly production of Chapatti, a play by Christian O'Reilly at The Sherry Theatre.
Tickets Now on Sale for 2023 Season of New Plays at Echo Theater CompanyTickets Now on Sale for 2023 Season of New Plays at Echo Theater Company
January 3, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for three exciting new plays that will make up the Echo Theater Company’s 2023 season, with special, “Early Bird” subscription rates available through January 23.
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to be Presented at A Noise Within in FebruaryMUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to be Presented at A Noise Within in February
January 3, 2023

Hilarious, profound and all-around irresistible, William Shakespeare’s quintessential rom-com, Much Ado About Nothing, gets the A Noise Within treatment as part of its “Daring to Love” season.
share