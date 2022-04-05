The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents Marc Cohn

GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Marc Cohn brings his soulful blues sound to Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre in Malibu on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets, priced starting at $22.50 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting the event page.

After winning a GRAMMY for his soulful ballad "Walking in Memphis," Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation's most compelling singer-songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. Rooted in the rich ground of American rhythm and blues, soul and gospel and possessed of a deft storyteller's pen, he weaves vivid, detailed, often drawn-from-life tales that evoke some of our most universal human feelings: love, hope, faith, joy, heartbreak.

Cohn followed up his platinum-selling debut with two more releases in the 1990s, at which point TIME magazine called him "one of the honest, emotional voices we need in this decade" and Bonnie Raitt declared, "Marc is one of the most soulful, talented artists I know. I love his songs, he's an incredible singer, and I marvel at his ability to mesmerize every audience he plays for."

Raitt, James Taylor, David Crosby, Graham Nash, and Patty Griffin all made guest appearances on Cohn's early records for Atlantic as his reputation as an artist and performer continued to grow. In 1998, Cohn took a decade-long sabbatical from recording, ending in 2007 with Join the Parade. Inspired by the horrific events following Hurricane Katrina and his own near fatal shooting just weeks before, Parade is his most moving and critically acclaimed record to date.

About his album Listening Booth: 1970, a collection of reimagined classics from that seminal year in music, Rolling Stone said, "Cohn has one of rock's most soulful croons-a rich, immediately recognizable tenor that makes these songs his own." In late 2014, Cohn released "The Coldest Corner in the World," the title song to the documentary Tree Man and his first original song released in more than seven years.

On March 25, 2016, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of his platinum-selling debut album, Cohn released Careful What You Dream: Lost Songs and Rarities along with the bonus album Evolution of a Record, featuring never-before-heard songs and demos dating back to years before his debut album and the GRAMMY award that followed.

Cohn's momentum continued into a busy and fruitful 2017, which he spent in part on the road with the legendary Michael McDonald, garnering critical acclaim across the US. His writing talent was also drafted for work with a roster of American music greats including soul survivor William Bell, who won his first GRAMMY at age 78 with Cohn's help; Cohn co-wrote a solid half of Bell's celebrated album This is Where I Live, including the passionate opening cut "The Three Of Me." The album revived the sound of Stax soul's golden age, when Bell had first cut his teeth as an artist, and which had influenced Marc Cohn so powerfully-in its way, completing a circle and letting Cohn give back to one of the originators of the sound that shaped him.

Cohn revisited another corner of American music's rich heritage with The Blind Boys of Alabama on the GRAMMY-nominated song "Let My Mother Live," and also worked with David Crosby on the album Lighthouse. As powerfully influenced by the singer-songwriter tradition as he is by the legacy of soul and gospel, working with the '60s icon was a project that got right to Cohn's creative core.

In 2019, Cohn released a collaborative record with gospel legends Blind Boys of Alabama titled Work to Do which on BMG. Work to Do is comprised of three studio tracks by Cohn and The Blind Boys (two originals, including the title track, and a version of the gospel standard "Walk In Jerusalem") plus seven intimate live performances recorded at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, CT, during a taping of the PBS series The Kate. Original plans were to release an EP containing the studio tracks, but the excitement and magic captured during the taping inspired the decision to create this unique hybrid album.

Moving forward, Cohn continues to do what he does best: infuse American music with both a fresh perspective and a reverence for its deep roots.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 800 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.