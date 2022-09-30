The Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents Delphi Trio

Delphi Trio kicks off the 2022-2023 Recital Series in Raitt Recital Hall on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2 p.m.. Tickets, starting at $28 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu.

The Dephi Trio-violinist Liana Bérubé, cellist Tanya Tomkins, and pianist Allegra Chapman-is known for its joyful, heartfelt performances. With critically acclaimed careers in diverse musical styles, the three women of Delphi are committed to presenting works by female composers alongside the classic piano trio repertoire, and combine their voices to create fresh interpretations of beloved classics.

The repertoire for the October 16 recital includes Johann Sebastian Bach's Trio Sonata in E minor, Rebecca Clarke's Piano Trio, and Maurice Ravel's Piano Trio in A minor. Titled "The Biggest Losers", this program explores how composers reputations change over time.

Tickets may be purchased by calling our Box Office at (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available online at: arts.pepperdine.edu/tickets/

The Center for the Arts is located on the Pepperdine University campus at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA. Parking is available during performances next to Smothers Theatre for a fee and in the Theme Tower lot with shuttle service at no charge. All programs and artists are subject to change.

For more information about this performance and other Center for the Arts performances and exhibitions, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu. For information about current health and safety protocols at the Center for the Arts, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu/visit/.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

The Recital Series at Pepperdine University has delighted audiences with new and emerging classical musicians since 1993. With intimate Sunday afternoon performances in Raitt Recital Hall, the series is known nationally for the high quality of its performances, the stunning location, the beautiful and acoustically superior venues, and the engagement and loyalty of its audience. Many of the featured artists have gone on to significant critical and professional acclaim, including cellist Johannes Moser, pianist Haochen Zhang, soprano Jessica Rivera, and cellist Alisa Weilerstein. The Recital Series is made possible by the generous support of funders to the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.