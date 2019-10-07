The ICG Honored Patty Jenkins With Inaugural Distinguished Filmmaker Award At Emerging Cinematographer Awards

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) honored writer/director Patty Jenkins, best known for Wonder Woman, Monster and The Killing, with the inaugural Distinguished Filmmaker Award presented by Panavision at the 2019 Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA) on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.



The 2019 Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA) recognized 10 honorees who had been selected from 108 submissions: Daniel Bombell (Present Day, Athens), Tinx Chan (Empty Skies), Marcos Durian (Fish Head), Chad Erickson (Eddy), Geoff George (My Blood), Shannon Madden (Scratch), Bongani Mlambo (The Coin), Jared Moossy (A Lucky Man), Claudio Rietti (Kid Boxer) and Alejandro Wilkins (El Gallo). Their short films were spotlighted at the Los Angeles ECA premier event. Screenings will follow in New York City at the SVA Theatre on October 27, 2019, Atlanta at SCADshow on November 3, 2019 and Chicago at The Logan Theatre on November 3, 2019.



Additional awards were presented to cinematographer John Simmons, ASC, with the Cinematography Mentor Award and journalist Debra Kaufman with the Technicolor William A. Fraker Award at the 2019 Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA) Luncheon in the ASC Clubhouse on Friday, October 4, 2019.



Now in its 23rd year, the Emerging Cinematographers Awards is the only award show in the industry that specifically celebrates the work of up-and-coming cinematographers, helping to nurture their talent and showcase their work. This non-profit event directly benefits the International Cinematographers Guild Scholarship & Preservation Fund and is a critical part of the Guild's mission in developing the next generation of cinematographers.



The chairs of the Guild's ECA committee are cinematographer Jimmy Matlosz and Steven Poster, ASC, past ICG National President. ICG's ECAs give Local 600 members an opportunity to present themselves as directors of photography by submitting a short film with a running time of 30 minutes or lessfor consideration. The awards are open to any member of the Guild who is not already classified as a director of photography. The films are selected by a panel of ICG members from across the country and can also be seen by a wider audience at selected film festivals throughout the year, including Camerimage in Poland.





