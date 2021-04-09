The Hollywood Bowl and The Ford to Reopen for the 2021 Season

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced today that it will reopen its outdoor concert venues-the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford-for the 2021 season. Based on Los Angeles County Public Health guidance, the Hollywood Bowl will be able to welcome a limited-capacity audience of approximately 4,000 when concerts resume in May and anticipates ramping up to greater capacity later in the summer as guidelines evolve. To kick off the reopening, the LA Phil will host four free concerts for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers as a gesture of thanks for all they have done for Los Angeles throughout the pandemic. Beginning in July, the Hollywood Bowl will present 14 weeks of concerts, including the LA Phil with Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel as well as crowd favorites such as the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular.

The Ford's much-anticipated season-featuring a rich diversity of local and regional Southern California artists, including perennial favorites and national acts-will open in late July and run for 15 weeks. The Ford is committed to representing Los Angeles County on its stage and in its audience and will make the first six shows of the season free to the public.

Detailed information on programming, dates and ticketing for the Hollywood Bowl will be announced May 11 and on May 25 for The Ford.

Chief Executive Officer and David C. Bohnett Chief Executive Officer Chair Chad Smith said, "After more than a year of tremendous hardship and incredible demonstrations of resilience and care across our community, we are looking forward to reuniting our audiences, with one another and with live music at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford. We are wasting no time in hiring seasonal staff and implementing policies and procedures designed for the safety of our audiences, artists and staff. We are immensely grateful to Kaiser Permanente and all our supporters for making this coming season possible. This summer's concerts will likely be some of the most memorable, uplifting and restorative of our lifetimes, and we can't wait to get started."

Los Angeles Philharmonic Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel said, "I cannot describe the joy and hope that I feel at the thought of returning to the stage with our musicians, in front of a live audience. We have found so many extraordinary and creative ways to share music together over the course of this pandemic, but truly nothing can take the place of performing in person. And nothing can compare to the magic of making music at the Hollywood Bowl, where the sound waves mingle with the soft breeze of a Southern California evening. My friends, we have missed you, and we cannot wait to share music in person again!"

"I am truly excited that the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford have both announced that this summer, audiences will again be welcome, and safe, at L.A.'s legendary outdoor venues," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who represents the Third District, which includes the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford. "This milestone in our recovery journey means that vocalists can start warming up, instrumentalists can start tuning up and audiences can actually again make plans for a summer of inspired performances under the stars."

Three of the first free concerts at the Hollywood Bowl are made possible through a partnership with Kaiser Permanente. They will include two performances by Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil (May 15 & 22) playing repertoire from Tchaikovsky to Montgomery, and Grammy-winning L.A.-based band La Santa Cecilia (June 26). The fourth free concert will be with L.A. artists Thundercat and Flying Lotus (June 12), their first performance since Thundercat won a Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album earlier this year.

"A night of music under the stars enjoyed safely is surely the right medicine many of us need to celebrate our progress in advancing total health in our communities," said Julie Miller-Phipps, president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, Health Plan and Hospitals. "We are excited to partner with the LA Phil to offer entertainment that is sure to delight essential workers, including healthcare employees and first responders who unselfishly go above and beyond the call of duty to care for and improve lives on a daily basis across Southern California, and who also overcame incredible challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic."

For further information visit Hollywood Bowl and The Ford