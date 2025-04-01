The Groundlings Theatre To Present GLOW IN THE DARK GROUNDLINGS – A NEW MAIN STAGE SKETCH SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Groundlings Theatre will present Glow in the Dark Groundlings, a brand-new, side-splitting sketch show from the Main Company. Directed by H. Michael Croner, this highly anticipated production will feature an evening of original sketches and outrageous characters that have made The Groundlings a comedy institution.

The show will begin previews on March 29, 2025, with the official opening on May 2, 2025. The run will continue through June 21, 2025, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. It's the latest offering from the beloved troupe, promising an unforgettable night filled with hilarity, spontaneity, and the unpredictable magic that only The Groundlings can deliver.

Whether you're new to the world of sketch comedy or a longtime fan, Glow in the Dark Groundlings guarantees a night full of laughter and excitement you can only find at The Groundlings Theatre. From sharp satire to ridiculous absurdity, the show's unique combination of sketches and characters is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Each performance showcases The Groundlings' signature blend of irreverent humor and expert performance, featuring the brilliant talents of the current Main Company cast. The cast includes Erin Berry, Lauren Burns, David Crabb, Anthony Guerino, Chris Kleckner, Kara Morgan, Andres Parada, Jessica Pohly, Chase Rosenberg, & Gaby Sandoval.

Additionally, following the 7:30 PM performance, a new play workshop, Got a Light? will take place at 9:30 PM, providing audiences with a unique opportunity to see original works in development.

PREVIEW DATES AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Before the official opening, Glow in the Dark Groundlings offers exclusive preview performances:

March 29, 2025 & April 5, 2025 at 9:30 PM

April 12, 2025 & April 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Preview Weekend: April 25-26, 2025 at 7:30 PM & 9:30 PM

OFFICIAL SHOWTIMES

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Opens: May 2, 2025

Closes: June 21, 2025

All performances take place at The Groundlings Theatre, located at 7307 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA.



Tickets are available now at www.groundlings.com.

