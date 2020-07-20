The Groundlings Theatre Presents THE CRAZY UNCLE JOE SHOW Online Edition

Looking for a new date night at-home idea? Grab a bottle of wine and some popcorn and check out The Groundlings Theatre's "The Crazy Uncle Joe Show" Online Edition!

One of the most popular shows at The Groundlings Theatre, "The Crazy Uncle Joe Show" is a long-form improv show that begins with audience suggestions that are then woven into stories together, with the Groundlings traveling back and forth through time, playing different characters in many different situations.

This special online version of the show takes place on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are $8.00 and can be purchased at https://www.groundlings.com/shows/the-crazy-uncle-joe-show-online. The show runs via Zoom and ticket-holders will receive a link at least 24 hours prior for registration.

This week's edition of the "Crazy Uncle Joe Show" (July 22) will feature special guest and Groundlings alum Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) on July 22, and next week (July 29) will feature special guest and Groundlings alum Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers). The weekly show cast includes Stephanie Courtney (Progressive Insurance's Flo), Roy Jenkins (Modern Family), Brian Palermo (Grown-ish), Leonard Robinson (Insecure), and Christen Sussin (The League).

