The Groundlings Theatre Presents A Special Conversation On Animation with Deanna Oliver

Groundlings Main Company member Annie Sertich will moderate the discussion.

Aug. 31, 2020  

Groundlings alumna, instructor and director, and Peabody Award-Winning writer Deanna Oliver (Casper, The Brave Little Toaster, Animaniacs, Curious George) will join The Groundlings Theatre for a virtual event, "In Conversation: Animation Creation".

Groundlings Main Company member Annie Sertich (Silicon Valley) will moderate the discussion about the world of animation, and they will also answer questions from virtual attendees.

Tuesday, September 8, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. PST. The class will be conducted via Zoom at https://purchase.groundlings.com/auxiliary/Reserve.aspx?p=10833.

The event costs $25.00 and all proceeds will help support The Groundlings Theatre & School, which is a non-profit organization.


