The Elite Theatre Company to Present YANKEE DAWG YOU DIE Beginning in September

The Elite Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of Yankee Dawg You Die – a play by Philip Kan Gotanda, directed by Jolyn Johnson. The production runs for four weekends on The Elite’s South Stage beginning September 8, 2023.

Long before Crazy Rich Asians or Everything Everywhere All At Once, Philip Kan Gotanda explored being Asian in Hollywood in Yankee Dawg You Die. In this play, two Asian-American men struggle to find a space in Hollywood in the 1980s: Bradley Yamashita is brash, outspoken, and opinionated; Vincent Chang is a survivor of Old Hollywood stereotypes, trying to remain regal and honorable. Bradley and Vincent’s unlikely friendship--as they talk of life, love, and Tinseltown--shows that generational divides might not be as wide as we think.

Yankee Dawg You Die stars Eric R. Umali as Vincent, and Tae Ho Yoon as Bradley.

The play will run each weekend beginning Friday, September 8, 2023 and continuing through Sunday, October 1, 2023. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm, with a special Thursday performance on September 28th at 8pm. Information at Click Here.

Adult admission is $20.00 with discounts for Seniors, Students and Military at $17.00. Groups of 5 or more are at $10.00 each. Currently, only cash-transaction ticket sales at the door! No bills over $20 accepted. Online ticket sales will begin August 20 on Eventbrite.com.

The Elite Theater Company is located at 2731 Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA 93035.

The Elite Theatre Company has adjusted its policy regarding COVID safety. While proof of vaccination is no longer required for audience members, we ask for cooperation, and request that unvaccinated audience members wear proper protective masks while inside the theater building. ALL volunteer staff and crew at The Elite must show proof of vaccination and boosters, and will continue to wear masks for the protection of our audiences, staff, and artists; this policy shall remain in effect until further notice.

The Elite Theatre Company has been entertaining, educating, and enriching its audience since 1994. After 19 seasons at the Petit Playhouse in Oxnard’s Historic Heritage Square, the theatre company moved to its present, larger venue at Channel Islands Harbor Fisherman’s Wharf at the site of the old Maritime Museum, a facility that elevated The Elite’s ability to produce the highest quality theater in Ventura County on its Main and South stages. The Elite Theatre Company is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, as well as a proud member of the Four-Star Theater Awards Committee and the alliance of Ventura County Theaters.