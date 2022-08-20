The Elite Theatre Company Plans For The LatinX Experience: Featuring Journey of the Skeletons, A Dia de los Muertos Story

The Elite Theatre Company has announced their upcoming production of The LatinX Experience: Featuring Journey of the Skeletons, A Dia de los Muertos Story - a play by Dr. Max Branscomb directed by Juliana Acosta. The Experience runs for five weekends, beginning with classes and workshops the weekend of September 9th.

The play will run each weekend beginning on Friday, Sept 16th with a final performance on Saturday, October 8th. Sunday October 9th will be a Dia de los Muertos Community Celebration. Each performance weekend will also feature a variety of Latino Artists from our community, including dancers, poets, storytellers and musicians. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm with a special Thursday performance on October 6th, at 8pm. Information at www.theelite.org.

Journey of the Skeletons: A Dia de los Muertos Story is a heart-warming comedy that follows a Latino family as they prepare to connect with their loved ones who must pass through the underworld to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. However, as fate would have it our beloved characters encounter challenges on their journey including the Lord of the Underworld herself.

The Elite Theater Company is located at 2731 Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA 93035. Adult admission is $20.00 with discounts for Seniors, Students and Military at $17.00. Groups of 5 or more are at $10.00 per person. All proceeds from the Thursday performance will be donated to UNICEF for the children of Ukraine.

The Elite Theatre Company, in consultation with other theatrical companies and performance venues in southern California, is adjusting its precautionary policies regarding the ongoing pandemic. To gain entrance to the theatre, all artists, audiences, and staff are required to present a photo ID plus proof of vaccination and booster against COVID-19 or an officially administered negative COVID-19 test (taken within the previous 72 hours). Audience members may choose whether to wear masks; all volunteer staff and crew at The Elite Theatre will continue to wear masks for the protection of our audiences, staff, and artists; this policy shall remain in effect until further notice.

The Elite Theatre Company has been entertaining, educating, and enriching its audience since 1994. After 19 seasons at the Petit Playhouse in Oxnard's Historic Heritage Square, the theatre company moved to its present, larger venue at Channel Islands Harbor Fisherman's Wharf at the site of the old Maritime Museum, a facility that elevated The Elite's ability to produce the highest quality theater in Ventura County on its Main and South stages. The Elite Theatre Company is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, as well as a proud member of the Four-Star Theater Awards Committee and the alliance of Ventura County Theaters.