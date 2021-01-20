The Drive-in At Santa Monica Airport Announces Final Event

In true Breakfast Club fashion, Rooftop Cinema Club (RCC) are saying "Don't you forget about me" as they end their run at The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport. RCC's contactless drive-in experience at this location will end after February 6th, but they plan to be back in LA later this year.

Please find the final program here, which kicks off with "The Breakfast Club" and "10 Things I Hate About You" on February 1st. In the meantime, RCC still has a number of great titles lined up for the rest of January.

Over the course of its 2-month operation, The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport has welcomed 24,000+ guests, donated $8,000+ to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and generated rave guest reviews and a 4.9-star Google rating:

"My husband and I's first date out in 9 months was to see Home Alone at The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport and it was so wonderful!!! Super safe and smooth running!! Would highly recommend!!"

"Very professional and well-organized. They even covered the lights of the cars that still had their headlights on. Great Experience."

"Such a classic American experience! This is my first time at the drive-in. The process is contact-free and very pleasant. A great view of the screen from any spot."

Since fall of 2020, the Rooftop Cinema Club team has rolled with the punches and transported their rooftop experience to the runway, delivering a much-needed entertainment experience amidst the evolving public health crisis in Los Angeles. Throughout the ever-changing landscape, Rooftop Cinema Club remained committed to providing Angelenos with a safe and socially distanced night out.

As part of efforts to support local Santa Monica businesses navigating this difficult year, the team was proud to partner with The Cloverfield, a local eatery that provided moviegoers with contactless snack and dinner options.

Looking ahead, Rooftop Cinema Club's Los Angeles rooftop locations (including LEVEL in Downtown Los Angeles & NeueHouse Hollywood) are set to open this spring. Please stay tuned for updates.

Angelenos can find out about future venue openings by subscribing to RCC's newsletter at rooftopcinemaclub.com/santamonica.