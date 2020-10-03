The Dragon Launches Its First-ever Theatrical Universe, PARTY AT THE END OF THE WORLD

Performances take place October 17 – November 21, 2020.

Party at the End of the World, an immersive online experience, draws audience members into a mythical world of Sensations, exploring emotions evoked by today's social and cultural challenges. Under the veil of secrecy, god-like beings clash against one another and humanity to dominate and control the bridge between worlds.

Party at the End of the World is a hybrid video game/live performance. Guests and artists explore a virtual 2D play space at-will while embodying virtual avatars. Controlled with arrows on the keyboard, these avatars pass each other in the 2D universe, and real-life video chats surface!

The immersive design and platform of Party at the End of the World drops the audience in the midst of a magical universe living atop our current world and allows them to choose how they engage with the show.

Guests looking for a more traditional fare can grab a seat at a private table to tune-in to the floor show - a circus, music, and dance show - featuring an incredible MC. Universes collide as our MC feeds guests a novel creation myth, and the plot unfolds with a satisfying finale.

Adventurous guests can choose to become part of the story by engaging with the artists, joining the live actors on their personal journeys, and participate in real acts of compassion through a fictional story. While many interactions are live, guests can also interact with pre-recorded "non-player" characters to create their own journeys, and decipher the mysteries independently of the live show.

Director and Concept Creator - Bora "Max" Koknar

Associate Director and Director of Technology - Jacob Vorperian

Associate Producer and Illustrator - Ariel Aronica

Stage Manager - Rachel Nin

Additional Programming - Filip Hofman

Map and Asset Design - Nathanael Card

Writers: Ariel Aronica, Shelli Frew, Filip Hofman, Dorian Lockett, Kimberly Ridgeway, Rachel Nin, and Jacob Vorperian

Live Actors: Shelli Frew, Filip Hofman, Dorian Lockett, Kimberly Ridgeway, and Jacob Vorperian

Pre-recorded performances by local Bay Area artists, including the Dragon's own Circus team (Circus at Dragon)

PERFORMANCE DATES: Oct 17 - Nov 21, 2020

PRICES:

$15 - Friday, 10/16 (Preview)$20 - Saturday, 10/17 (Opening)

$25 - 10/23, 10/30



$30 - 10/31 - 11/21

This experience requires a desktop or laptop computer with Chrome browser and high speed internet. We are currently unable to accommodate folks logging in from a Chromebook, tablet or other mobile device.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You